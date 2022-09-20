I was at the Queen's funeral. This is what it was like

Senior journalist Andrea Vance attended the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.

What a peculiar thing, to attend the funeral of someone you have never met. More so when you are sharing the occasion with close to a thousand of the world’s most important people.

An event that was steeped in solemnity and sadness. But also a gathering to honour as much as mourn. To soothe some of the uneasiness that has settled over her lands since her death. To say thank you for seven decades of faultless service. And to support a family in their grief.

It was a special day that will linger long in modern Britain’s collective history – and the memories of those who shared it.

For me, it began early in that very British institution: a queue. We lined up along the banks of the Thames, the great and good. From community workers to Lords and Ladies, immaculate in mourning dress, military regalia and tartan. Different coloured tickets – mine was green – indicated our standing.

Iain McGregor/Stuff People poured into London to be part of the grand farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

With London at a standstill, almost everybody walked there. At Pimlico underground station, I met the Reverend Canon Helen Cameron, striking on the deserted platform in her flowing methodist vestments. Together, we used our cell phones to GPS our way to Victoria Tower Gardens - the official entrance for guests.

Cameron confessed to nerves - she would be part of the ceremony. Later, she stood at the front of the abbey, hands shaking, as she led a prayer for the continued health and prosperity of the nation.

On the street, Ian Blackford was posing for a photograph in his Isle of Skye kilt. The cheerful leader of the Scottish National Party in the House of Commons would slip in an interview with BBC Scotland before joining the back of the line.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Stuff reporter Andrea Vance was in Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral service.

I stood next to a community midwife. We had bought the same hat, in a last-minute scramble for an outfit to meet the official dress code (conservative, black, long sleeves and crown of the head covered).

Everything was perfectly choreographed. Tickets were presented, and identity documents checked (no-one asked for the requested proof of address, my Wellington council rates bill remained in my purse).

Police officers - jolly but armed - directed mourners through the parliamentary grounds, discreetly pointing out the very last loo stop. At the entrance, the airport style security was brisk, but polite.

There was another short line. We snapped photos for each other as we waited, slightly embarrassed, but on this occasion posterity trumped impropriety.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford take their seats in Westminster Abbey.

And then we were in, shuffling under the gothic arches of the Great North Door and conducted to our seats by ushers. Inside, there was a stately calm. I was seated with other journalists, the reporter who had travelled the greatest distance, from the very farthest corner of the Queen’s realm.

The Statesmen's Aisle is watched over by several British statesmen: Sir Robert Peel, William Gladstone and Benjamin Disraeli. The white marble of their statues contrasted the sea of black.

On my right was the delightful Charles Moore, Baron Moore of Etchingham, a former editor of the Daily Telegraph and Spectator. On my left, Hello magazine’s experienced Royal editor, Emily Nash. We would have a view of the coffin, but not the Royal Family, and the pulpit if we strained.

Alberto Pezzali/AP The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown.

The atmosphere was quiet and reflective, nerves mingled with an appreciation of the occasion, and the air heavy with the scent of ecclesiastical lilies.

The time passed people-watching, as an international who-who’s walked over Sir Winston Churchill’s green marble memorial stone and into the abbey. Familiar Kiwi faces - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Victoria Cross recipient Willie Apiata – emerged through the heavy doors, alongside US President Joe Biden and six living British Prime Ministers. The arrival of Prince George and Princess Charlotte sent around a gentle murmur of affection.

After nearly three hours of sitting, the distant skirl of bagpipes sent a charge of electricity through the congregation. The 13th century abbey’s great tenor bell – it’s largest and heaviest – was rung 96 times to mark the age of the Queen, and the solemn beat of muffled drums approached.

Royal guards in red tunics and gleaming black bearskin hats, sailors in white caps and blue uniforms and members of the Royal Air Force in light blue escorted the solemn procession, their ranks moving at the slow march used for funerals.

The mournful tones of the organ grew louder, echoing across the parquet floor. The sweet voices of the choir, dressed in red and white robes, rose into the famous, vaulted ceilings. We held our breath as we waited for our Queen.

As the coffin entered, the choir sang the Funeral Sentences, used at every state funeral since the early 18th century. The sombre clink coffin bearers heels as they positioned the casket on the blue-cloth covered catafalque was affecting.

The King, his siblings, children and other royals filed behind the coffin. Charles was dressed in a Royal Navy tailcoat, and one of the medals pinned was the Queen’s Service Order (New Zealand). He was slightly stooped. Unmistakable grief was etched on the face of the Princess Royal, Princess Anne. Princes William and Harry were ramrod straight.

The coffin was smaller than expected. Draped in a royal standard, it was decorated with flowers from the gardens she loved. They were chosen by her son: rosemary for remembrance; myrtle, the ancient symbol of a happy marriage; and cut from plant that was grown from a sprig from her wedding bouquet. Charles left a handwritten card in the spray.

There was no eulogy nor personal tribute. But in an elaborate and majestic ceremony, echoing centuries of ritual and tradition, it was these small, personal touches that were most poignant. The last monarch’s funeral service in the abbey took place in the 18th Century – but this church is also where the Queen was married, crowned and mourned the death of her mother in 2002. For her grandchildren William and Harry, it has haunting memories of the funeral for their mother, Princess Diana.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Two million people packed the streets of London for a last farewell as the Queen’s coffin passed to Windsor Castle.

The Queen was consulted on the Order of Service over many years. The descant of the ‘The Lord is my Shepherd’ was the same hymn sung at the wedding – after she personally sang it for choristers summoned to Buckingham Palace.

State trumpeters from the Household Cavalry sounded the Last Post following the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby’s commendation over the Queen's coffin.

The two minutes’ silence, punctuated by the Reveille, brought goosebumps. In the still, her coffin sat lonely on the altar, four candles burning at each corner. My eyes burned with tears as it brought to mind the scene of her sitting alone at Prince Phillip's funeral last year. They are now together again – laid to rest in the same private chapel at Windsor Castle.

Charles was tearful, gripping his ceremonial sword, as the congregation sang God Save the King. It was a profound reminder that the national anthem was a sombre threnody for the death of a Queen, but also his dear mother. As the new monarch, he will share his life – as he did her death – with millions of people worldwide.