In pictures: Royal family's grief on display at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

A son's wistful gaze at his mother's coffin. A grandson's sad glance on the steps of Westminster Abbey. A woman holding a flag in Hyde Park with the image of her beloved queen.

Britain and the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, with a state funeral drawing leaders and royalty from around the globe. They honoured a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an era for the United Kingdom.

Britain's first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was filled with spectacle.

But the royal family's grief also was on display.

The coffin was followed into Westminster Abbey by generations of Elizabeth’s descendants, including King Charles III, heir to the throne Prince William, and his 9-year-old son George, who is second in line.

On a wreath atop the coffin, a handwritten note read, “In loving and devoted memory,” and was signed Charles R – for Rex, or king.

Hannah Mckay/AP Britain's King Charles III and Prince William salute as they attend the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth.

The service drew to a close with two minutes of silence across the land. The congregation then sang the national anthem, God Save the King.

Later, at a committal service, her coffin was lowered into the royal vault as a weary and emotional king watched with the rest of the mourners.

Kin Cheung/AP Mourners take photos as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth is pulled on a gun carriage through the streets of London after her funeral service.

Peter Nicholls/AP The royal corgis await the cortege on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle.

Martin Meissner/AP Prince Andrew, from right, Princess Beatrice, Princess Anne, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Britain's King Charles III, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte watch as the coffin is placed into the hearse following the funeral service.

Sarah Meyssonnier/AP People wait along the route where the Queen’s coffin will be pulled on a gun carriage following her funeral.

Lewis Joly/AP Women walk in Hyde Park while people watch the funeral on giant screens.

Petr David Josek/AP Royal mounted guards escort the coffin of Queen Elizabeth to Westminster Abbey.

Aaron Chown/AP Emma, the monarch's fell pony, stands as the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth arrives at Windsor Castle.

Emilio Morenatti/AP People wait along the route that the coffin of Queen Elizabeth will be pulled on a gun carriage following her funeral service.

Dominic Lipinski/AP Prince William, from left, Prince George, Catherine, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte attend the funeral service.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP A Royal Grenadier stands guard as floral tributes for late Queen Elizabeth cover the grass at Windsor Castle.

Peter Nicholls/AP The hearse carrying the coffin drives through Windsor Castle ahead of the committal service.

Christophe Ena/AP Buckingham Palace staff stand outside its gates during the funeral ceremonies in central London.

Aaron Chown/AP Flowers on the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the committal service.

Hannah Mckay/AP Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince Michael and Prince Edward stand after a service at Westminster Abbey.

Bernat Armangue/AP The coffin of Queen Elizabeth is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral.

Martin Meissner/AP King Charles III salutes as he leaves Westminster Abbey following the state funeral.

Carl Court/AP The coffin of Queen Elizabeth with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy followed by members of the royal family proceeds past Buckingham Palace.

Zac Goodwin/AP Queen Elizabeth’s funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy travels along The Mall in London.

Ben Birchall/AP King Charles III and the Queen Consort follow the coffin during the committal service for the Queen.

Glyn Kirk/AP Britain's King Charles III, from left, Britain's Prince Harry, Britain's Prince Andrew and Britain's Prince William join the procession following the coffin ahead of the committal service.

Aaron Chown/AP The ceremonial procession travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle.

Frank Augstein/AP The coffin of Queen Elizabeth is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral.

Lewis Joly/AP People in Hyde Park watch the funeral on giant screens.

Danny Lawson/AP King Charles III and members of the royal family follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey.

David Cliff/AP Princess Charlotte in a car on the Mall in central London.

Vadim Ghirda/AP Military personnel parade as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth is carried following her funeral service.

Marcos Moreno/AP People watch the funeral service on TV in Gibraltar.