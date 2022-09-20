Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about the Queen's funeral

Jacinda Ardern was seated with other countries of the Realm at the Queen’s funeral

She and Clarke Gayford were transported to the Abbey on a bus with other realm country leaders

“I will never in my lifetime ever witness anything like this,” the prime minister said of the funeral

Ardern also attended the Queen’s committal, a more intimate service at St George's Chapel

Stuff senior reporters Andrea Vance and Iain McGregor are in London.

Westminster Abbey saw a huge outpouring of love for Queen Elizabeth II, as over 2000 mourners - among them Prime Minister Jacinda Arden - bade farewell in a majestic funeral.

Ardern said she would take home a lasting memory of the congregation bowing their heads, and curtseying as the coffin left the 13th-century abbey for a final journey to Windsor Castle.

She was also struck by the musical strains echoing through the 13th-century church. In the final verse of each hymn, the trumpets and voices of the choir would soar. “The sound was just extraordinary,” she said.

Seated with other countries of the Realm, Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford had clear sight of the Queen’s coffin, the Royal Family and the ceremony.

The oak casket was placed in front of the altar. On top was the Royal Standard, Imperial State Crown, the Sovereign's orb and sceptre.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford arrive at the state funeral.

Her son had also placed a wreath, with rosemary, myrtle and oak, chosen from her gardens. Among the flowers was a card, handwritten with the simple message: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.” Candles flickered at each corner.

The congregation included heads of state, prime ministers, presidents, and members of European royal families. Ardern was seated next to Andrew Holness, prime minister of Jamaica.

Ardern watched as the King and Queen Consort were seated in ornate Canada Club chairs in the front row of the south lantern.

Iain McGregor/Stuff “I will never in my lifetime ever witness anything like this,” Ardern said of the state funeral, which was watched by billions worldwide.

Across the aisle from her, in the second row was Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, and her husband Richard Davies. US President Joe Biden was in the fourteenth row.

“I will never in my lifetime ever witness anything like this,” she said. “There were many moments where I felt that and was reminded of that. It was very humbling to be here on behalf of New Zealand. It's very humbling to just see the outpouring of everyday people. That was the thing that stood out to me the most.”

Bernat Armangue/AP Ardern and Gayford arrive walk into Westminster Abbey. On the way there, in a bus, they’d watched a live stream as the ceremonial events got underway.

Ardern and Gayford were transported to the Abbey on a bus with other realm country leaders including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. As they travelled, they watched a live broadcast of the grand procession from the lying in state at Westminster Hall.

She has been in London since Thursday, twice having an audience with King Charles, meeting Prince William, and attending a reception for VIP guests at Buckingham Palace. Over that time, she’d thought of the Queen many times including their meeting at the Palace in 2018.

But during the hour-long service on Monday, her thoughts turned to the Royal family. “When you go to a funeral sometimes, you find yourself reflecting a lot on their family and their loved ones.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Two million Britons lined the streets of London as the Queen’s funeral precession travelled to Windsor Castle.

Ardern watched as the Queen’s children walked behind the coffin, which was carried on a gun carriage. Inside the abbey, King Charles and Camilla the Queen Consort followed immediately behind. At times, during the service Charles appeared emotional, gripping his ceremonial sword.

They were joined by the Princess Royal, Princess Anne, grief etched on her face as she entered the abbey, and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence. Behind her was the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“Because we were in such relative proximity to her family members, and her staff, some that I'd met before...it was hard not to just think about the human side, that they'd lost someone that they’d worked for and cared for deeply,” she said.

As they waited for the funeral procession to arrive, Ardern said there was little chatter among the dignitaries. “Everyone was fairly silent. Apart from just the noise of a ceremonial sword hitting the side of a chair or something like that.”

Ardern also attended the Queen’s committal, a more intimate service at St George's Chapel, Windsor. Watching people bow or curtsey twice, to the coffin and then the new King, was especially moving, she said.

Just under an hour before the service got underway, eminent New Zealanders took part in a procession through the 1000-year-old church. This included former Governor-General Dame Silvia Cartwright, Sir Don McKinnon, secretary-general of the Commonwealth of Nations from 2000 until 2008, and singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa. They are all holders of the Order of New Zealand.

Victoria Cross recipient Willie Apiata, was resplendent in military dress. Jacinda Amey, holder of the New Zealand cross, followed in the procession.

Ardern leaves London immediately, travelling to New York to represent New Zealand at the United Nations General Assembly.