What was the piece of paper lying on the ground at Queen Elizabeth's funeral?

Intrigue has been swirling about a mysterious piece of white paper seen lying on the ground next to Queen Elizabeth’s coffin at her state funeral.

For those who missed it, here it is:

Twitter The piece of paper that sparked #Papergate.

People were clamouring to know what it was. A personal note from King Charles, perhaps? A picture of ”Granny” lovingly crayoned by one of the royal children? A shopping list, even?

Social media went into overdrive and within minutes a Twitter account popped up with the handle @FuneralPaper, its user bio reading: “Will I pick it up, or won’t I? What is on my paper? So many questions, not enough answers.”

And thus #Papergate was born, as thousands around the globe began speculating on what it could be.

As it turns out, the A5-sized note was accidentally dropped by one of the bishops as he shuffled a stack of papers.

It was later picked up off the floor and removed, ending the distraction perhaps, but not the jokes.