Man who grabbed flag on Queen's coffin says he wanted to check she was there

A man who was arrested after trying to grab the Royal Standard flag draped over Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as she lay in state, did so to “check for himself” the Queen was there, a court in UK has heard.

Allegedly 28-year-old Muhammad Khan also planned to “trespass on royal residences” including the Buckingham Place to “try to make contact” with the Queen, BBC News reports.

Khan was arrested on Friday (local time) when he left the queue in Westminster Hall and approached the coffin while the late monarch was lying in state.

"He stepped off the carpet in the direction of the catafalque, then grabbed hold of the Royal Standard flag draped over the coffin with both of his hands," Prosecution lawyer Luke Staton told the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.

Carl Court/AP Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall.

According to the Daily Mail, Khan has also revealed that if he was unsuccessful in his attempt to confirm whether the late monarch was there, he would have continued to trespass “as long as he was living”.

The court has further heard that Khan is suffering from delusions and the judge told him: "At the time when you were in Westminster you didn't accept that the Queen was dead and that was the reason you were moving towards the coffin to satisfy yourself that she was."

"He is delusional still and thinks the Queen is not dead, thinks King Charles has something to do with it and may go to Windsor Castle to pay his respects, but also because he still thinks she is alive," he added.

Khan was granted bail on the condition that he remains at an East London mental health hospital until his next appearance at court.