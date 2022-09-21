Queen's final resting place opening to public

The Queen’s coffin has been lowered into the Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, reuniting her with her late husband.

The public will soon be able to visit St George’s Chapel in Windsor and pay their respects at the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth II.

Following a state funeral and a smaller committal service, the monarch was buried at King George VI Memorial Chapel, alongside her late husband Philip and her mother and father.

Tim Ockenden/Getty Images The George VI Memorial Chapel.

A ledger stone that marks the tomb has been inscribed with the words “Elizabeth II 1926-2022” and “Philip 1921-2021”, as well as the names and dates of the Queen’s parents.

Windsor Castle reopens to the public on September 29, the Times reported, and visitors will be able to tour St George’s Chapel on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. While the public will be able to look into the King George VI Memorial Chapel, they will not be allowed to enter.

WPA Pool/Getty Images The Queen was laid to rest on Monday (local time) at King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor following a state funeral.

The chapel is used as a church by Windsor locals, and visitors are unable to enter unless attending a service.

The King George VI Memorial Chapel was commissioned by the Queen in 1962 as a burial place for her father, however it is thought that the Queen always had the intention that it would be her final resting place.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Windsor Castle will reopen to the public on September 29, and the public will be able to pay their respects at the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth II.

Construction was completed on the chapel in 1969. The structure features stone from Clipsham in the East Midlands of England, red and blue stained-glass windows and a painted roof embedded with gold leaf.