Danish Queen tests positive for Covid-19 days after attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Q﻿ueen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time this year.

The Danish Queen, 82, returned to Copenhagen following a trip to London to attend the funeral of her distant cousin, Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey.

Princess Mary's mother-in-law ﻿attended the service alongside her son, Prince Frederik, who has since headed to the US where he attended events being held in New York for a climate meeting in conjunction with the UN general assembly.

So far, the 54-year-old Crown Prince has not tested positive for the virus after the UK trip with his mother.

﻿As a result of Her Majesty's diagnosis, a number of formal events have been cancelled, the palace announced.

“Her Majesty the Queen tested positive for Covid-19 last night and is now staying at Fredensborg Castle,” a statement from the Danish royal household said.

“The Queen's activities this week are thus cancelled. Friday's evening party at Christiansborg Castle for the government, the Danish members of the European Parliament will be carried out with His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Her Royal Highness the crown princess as hosts.”

ohn Sibley-WPA Pool/Getty Images Q﻿ueen Margrethe of Denmark at the Queen’s Funeral in London.

Following Queen Elizabeth's death, Margrethe has become Europe's only female monarch.﻿

Queen Margrethe earlier this year marked her Golden Jubilee, celebrating 50 years on the throne.

However the January celebrations were postponed to September due to a coronavirus flare-﻿up across the country at the time. Celebrations were cancelled again in September due to Queen Elizabeth's death.

In February, Margrethe came down with Covid-19 but showed only “mild symptoms”, staying in Christian IX's Palace at Amalienborg to recover.

Princess Mary previously had Covid-19 in December 2021.

