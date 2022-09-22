What is the royal vault, and who lies inside it?

The Queen’s coffin has been lowered into the Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, reuniting her with her late husband.

On Tuesday, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was lowered into the royal vault at St George’s Chapel in Windsor after her funeral.

She was later relocated and buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, alongside her late husband Philip and her parents.

Philip’s coffin had been held inside the royal vault since his death in April 2021, but was transferred to the chapel for the Queen’s burial.

So what is the royal vault?

The royal vault houses the remains of 24 royal family members and former monarchs beneath St George’s chapel. The gothic-style stone mausoleum is the final resting place of King George III, King George IV and King William IV.

Construction began on the royal vault in 1804 under the orders of King George III. His daughter, Princess Amelia of the United Kingdom, was the first person to be buried in it in 1810.

Prince Adolphus and Princess Augusta, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were the last permanent additions to the vault following their reburial in 1930. Since then, burials in the royal vault have become less common due to a lack of space.

Before Philip’s death, the most recent opening of the vault was for the burial of his mother, Princess Alice of Battenburg, in 1969. Her remains were later relocated to Jerusalem in 1988.

Coffins are placed into the vault by removing tiles from the floor of St George’s Chapel to reveal a shaft, allowing them to be slowly lowered through the floor.

In 1813, work was underway to widen the bottom of the shaft when workers accidentally broke through a wall into another burial vault. Three coffins were discovered inside.

WPA Pool/Getty Images The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was lowered into the royal vault at St George’s Chapel before being relocated to the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Examinations found they contained the remains of King Henry VIII, his third wife Jane Seymour and the executed King Charles I. A smaller coffin, containing a stillborn child of Queen Anne, was also unearthed.

The body of King Charles I had been partially mummified, while Henry and Jane had decomposed down to their skeletons.

It is said that the Royal Physician took parts of King Charles’ vertebrae, tooth and beard before these were returned in 1888.

The vault is known for being more spacious than most royal tombs, measuring 2m long and 8.5m wide.

The room has been rearranged multiple times since its construction to accommodate growing numbers of coffins.

Tim Ockenden/Getty Images The George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel, where the Queen was buried with her husband and parents.

Thirty-eight other royals lie in and around St George’s Chapel, which became the chosen burial place for members of the royal family in the early 1800s.

Windsor Castle will reopen to the public on September 29 and mourners will be able to visit St George’s chapel to pay their respects.

However, the public are not allowed to enter the King George VI Memorial Chapel or the royal vault.