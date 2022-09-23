Prince Andrew lobbied to stop Charles becoming King, new book claims

A new book claims Prince Andrew worked with Princess Diana to lobby against then Prince Charles one day becoming King, The Telegraph reported.

In her new book Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Queen Consort, royal biographer Angela Levin claimed the Queen’s second son worked together with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and Charles’ former wife Princess Diana to stop Charles from one day becoming King Charles III.

While Prince William would have been next in line to the throne, Andrew attempted to push his older brother aside to allow him to become regent (someone appointed to govern a state if the monarch is a minor) to then-teenaged Prince William.

Robert Perry/Getty Images King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York walking behind Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin as it headed to St Giles Cathedral.

The book extract, published on The Telegraph website today, also claimed Andrew lobbied against the marriage of Charles and Camilla.

“His behaviour was very, very negative and extremely unpleasant to Queen [Elizabeth], who disagreed. I was told it was one of the rare occasions he didn’t get his way,” the source, who Levin says was a “senior insider” wrote in the book.

“Nonetheless, he was apparently very angry that he couldn’t rule the country in some way. He remained so hostile to Camilla’s emergence and acceptance that it’s doubtful it has ever been forgiven.”

While Andrew has been in the public eye following the death of the Queen, he is unlikely to resume royal duties under King Charles III, it was reported earlier this month.

He stepped down from military and royal duties in 2019 following the controversy around his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was stripped of military and royal titles in January 2022 amid his out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who had sued the prince in 2021, saying he sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah took custody of the Queen’s corgis Muick and Sandy.