Behind-the-scenes of the 'awkward' Fab Four reunion at Windsor

Royals fans were astonished when the world was treated to a long-awaited "Fab Four" reunion in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death this month.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived together and put on a unified front while greeting well-wishers outside Windsor Castle just two days after the monarch's passing.

The surprise homecoming prompted speculation over whether the rift between the new Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex was finally healing.

However, as one royal expert claims, the surprise reunion unfolded through gritted teeth, tension and a whole lot of awkwardness.

Kirsty O'Connor From left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A palace insider told People that the Fab Four's walkabout was tough behind-the-scenes for the supposedly feuding royals.

"It was awkward. Both couples found it hard. They were in a stoic spirit of just getting through it for the Queen," the source claimed.

Robert Jobson, a royal expert writing for The Sun, also dispelled the myth that the reunion was a step in the right direction for the warring brothers.

Jobson said the walkabout was simply a "one-off" and that the foursome's body language was telling of their strained relationships.

"In truth, the most recent walkabout was a one-off special," Jobson claimed.

"Something will have shifted the dial – perhaps the Prince of Wales will have likely convinced him to do it for 'Grannie's sake'.

"But the body language was clear in the walkabout. It was awkward for everyone, especially the Princess of Wales who kept her distance."

After William, Kate, Harry and Meghan stepped out in public in Windsor, behind-the-scenes speculation about how their reunion unfolded came thick and fast.

Their public walkabout reportedly took place following a 45-minute negotiation between the royal brothers.

Reports emerged that William had "invited" Harry and Meghan to join them on a walkabout to meet the public.

Christopher Furlong/AP Britain's Prince William, left, Kate, Princess of Wales, second left, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, right, pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the coffin rests in Westminster Hall.

It was claimed Harry and Meghan had intended to do their own walkabout, however this plan was quashed after a tense 11th hour negotiation between the four royals.

"The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier," a source told The Times.﻿

One royal commentator also theorised that King Charles III expressed his desire for his sons to put on a show of solidarity after the Queen's death.

﻿"Well, the thinking is that this was very much the King's desire, that he wanted to see the boys out together, because of course [the 'rift'] was overshadowing the beginning of his reign," royal expert Daisy McAndrew speculated to NBC's TODAY.

﻿"We think that this was Charles' message to William and Harry, 'Please, can you do this for me,' then it was William who sent a message to Meghan and Harry," she continued.

McAndrew also speculated the reason the walkabout was delayed was because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had to get ready into appropriate mourning attire for their unexpected royal engagement.

"﻿Harry and Meghan had to go and get changed, they weren't wearing the proper formal mourning attire so they had to quickly go and get change, I guess do hair and makeup for Meghan, so that's why they were late," McAndrews claimed.

Following their surprise Windsor reunion, the foursome rarely had public interactions during the rest of the Queen's funeral proceedings.

This story was originally published on 9honey and is republished with permission.