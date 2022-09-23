King Charles' former household staff call lawyers over job cuts

Staff who worked for the King Charles III's former household at Clarence House have sought informal legal advice after receiving letters warning them of redundancy.

Some longstanding employees were reduced to tears when up to 120 members of staff were told four days after the Queen's death that they could lose their jobs.

Staff are upset because not only have they been working particularly hard since the Queen died, but they have also been called to help their opposite numbers at Buckingham Palace to learn how to deal with the King and Queen Consort.

A source with close connections to a number of staff affected said: "Some of them are getting quiet legal advice. They are talking to employment lawyers."

In the letter, written by the King's private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, staff were told: "The change in role for our principals will also mean change for our household . . . The portfolio of work previously undertaken in this household supporting the former Prince of Wales's personal interests, former activities and household operations will no longer be carried out, and the household . . . at Clarence House will be closed down. It is therefore expected that the need for the posts principally based at Clarence House, whose work supports these areas, will no longer be needed."

He added: "I appreciate that this is unsettling news and I wanted to let you know of the support that is available at this point."

Staff who are made redundant are expected to be considered for alternative employment across all royal households, given help to find new jobs externally and receive "enhanced" redundancy payments.

They include butlers and personal assistants but also more senior employees.

The source said: "This has caused huge unrest and massively low morale. People were asked to come back off their holidays after Her Majesty died. They have been working all hours."

The Times, London