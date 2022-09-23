Prince Harry ditched dinner with King Charles after Meghan was banned from joining the family

Prince Harry reportedly turned down dinner with his father, King Charles and brother William at Balmoral after Meghan Markle was banned from joining the family the day the Queen died.

The youngest son of King Charles wanted his Suits star wife to join the family in Balmoral on September 8 when the 96-year-old monarch died, a source told British tabloid, The Sun.

But King Charles told him it was “not appropriate”.

Due to the row, Harry reportedly missed the RAF flight to Scotland carrying his brother, Prince William, and uncles Edward and Andrew, and made his own way to Scotland, alone.

Christopher Furlong Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the coffin rests in Westminster Hall.

Harry landed at Aberdeen minutes after the Queen's death was announced to the world, The Sun reported.

The Sun quoted a source as saying: “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight.

“Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him whenever he is in the country.

“But Harry was so furious that he refused to eat with his father and brother.

“It was a massive snub. And he got out of Balmoral at the earliest opportunity to catch the first commercial flight back to London.”

Andrew Milligan/PA via AP Prince Harry arrives at Balmoral in Scotland, Sept 8, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan’s reps said at the time that her plans to travel with him had changed because of the “fluid” situation, the New York Post reported.

Kate, Duchess of Wales, remained at Adelaide Cottage, their new home near Windsor Castle in the English county of Berkshire.

When Harry was driven to Balmoral shortly after landing he turned down dinner at Birkhall, Charles’ home estate, with the new King, and Queen Consort Camilla, and William, a source reportedly told The Sun.

Instead, Harry ate with the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex before leaving early the next morning, on a British Airways jet bound for Heathrow where he was reunited with Meghan at Forgmore Cottage in Windsor.

Putting the animosity aside, Harry and Meghan spent a week attending events and ceremonies with the rest of the royal family, including a surprise public walkabout with William and Kate in Windsor.

The two brothers also took part in a silent vigil by the Queen’s coffin with the rest of the Queen’s grandchildren.

Harry was stripped of his royal titles in 2020 and was prevented from wearing his military uniform during the funeral of the Queen at Westminster Hall on Monday (local time).

The prince was allowed to wear his uniform at the silent vigil; however, his grandmother's initials were stripped from the shoulder.

Harry and Meghan have endured a fractured relationship with the royal family since they announced they would step back as senior members of the family in early 2020 in order to move to the US.

They returned to their home in California this week, reunited with children Archie, 3, and one-year-old Lilibet.