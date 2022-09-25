Did King Charles's bodyguards wear prosthetic arms? Who was that tall guy? Answers to your royal funeral questions

The state funeral went off without a hitch but after the pomp, the pageantry and the perfect pallbearers, we are still left with some niggling questions...

What time did the Queen actually die?

At 12.34pm on September 8, Buckingham Palace tweeted that the Queen's doctors were concerned and that she was under medical supervision at Balmoral. By 12.39, Huw Edwards was on the BBC wearing a black tie to relay the news. At 4.30pm, Britain’s prime minister - two days into the job - was told of the Queen's death but because the King wanted his family to be informed first, the public announcement was not made until 6.30pm, local time.

It was reported on Saturday that Charles had struggled to get hold of Harry, who is said to have found out via a breaking news announcement.

AP King Charles III and members of the royal family follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.

Who was the really tall guy in Windsor?

Well, there is tall guy Paul Whybrew, aka 193cm "Tall Paul", who was one of the Queen's pages for decades, but he is not to be confused with the really tall guy, 218cm (7ft 2in) Matthew Magee.

In 2018, Magee was appointed the Queen's assistant private secretary, not because he could easily fetch the corgis' treats from the top of the fridge but because of his "brilliant brain", according to Palace sources.

Who was the choirboy who sang so earnestly in Westminster Abbey?

The auburn hair, the earnestness, the gusto! While all the choirboys rose to the occasion, Barnaby Scholes, 11, from Westminster Abbey Choir School stood out for his unabashed passion. Caught on camera belting out a rendition of Psalm 42: 1-7, he quickly won over social media as the "ginger kid" who was "living his best life". Book him now for Christmas carol season.

How were the pallbearers chosen?

Eight of the "very best" soldiers from the Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards were chosen to carry the 250kg-plus lead-lined English oak coffin. The two men marshalling the bearer party from the front and rear had flown back from fighting Islamic State in Iraq to take part in the funeral.

"They will have worked out who could be pulled out of Iraq and lined up those available to choose eight of those with similar height," said an army source. It sounds like a classic army sizing parade, where the sergeant major bawls out: "Tallest to the left, shortest to the right."

WPA Pool/Getty Images The coffin of the Queen is carried by pallbearers from the Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Cue calls for the perfect pallbearers to get honours and recognition - the men from the Irish Guards who carried the Queen Mother's coffin in 2002 were given Royal Victorian Medal honours. Even the pallbearer who, for a brief time while on parade (though not bearing the coffin), got stuck wearing his bearskin hat back to front surely deserves more than a "commendation certificate".

Why was Britain’s new chancellor (finance minister) Kwasi Kwarteng behaving oddly during the funeral?

As a non-royal guest, the funeral wasn't a tough gig: turn up promptly, look sharp and sad in equal measure. However, the new chancellor of the exchequer - plonked behind Boris and Carrie Johnson - behaved like a bored Eton schoolboy (which he used to be) stuck in Sunday chapel. At one point, he couldn't stop grinning, while Suella Braverman, next to him, studiously ignored him. What great gag did we miss at home? He clearly wasn't thinking about the catastrophic economic impact of his fiscal event five days later.

Alberto Pezzali/AP Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng.

Where was Prince Louis?

While his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, aged nine and seven respectively, were on their best behaviour at Westminster Abbey, 4-year-old Prince Louis was left at Adelaide Cottage with his nanny, according to sources. Was the fourth in line to the throne simply allowed to play at home because of his tender age - or was it because he's a professional scene-stealer at big events?

Anyone who watched the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June knows that it's Louis - all cheeky antics and pulling faces - who manages to hog the limelight. Louis's many fans have called for a remake of the film Home Alone with Louis in the Macaulay Culkin role.

Twitter Prince Louis is the fourth in line to the throne.

Who organised the funeral?

The earl marshal, aka the 18th Duke of Norfolk, aka Edward Fitzalan-Howard was the main man behind the funeral. What he lacks in a background in theatre and event planning he more than makes up for in pedigree: his father organised the Queen's coronation in 1953 and Winston Churchill's funeral in 1965.

The royal family and staff would have been included in making personal decisions, such as including the Queen's corgis and horse in the farewell. Eddie Norfolk, as he's known to his mates, first started planning for the Queen's funeral 20 years ago (when his own father died) but he can't put his feet up just yet - he's also in charge of organising King Charles's coronation.

Are there loos in Westminster Abbey?

Brilliant question. We've all been there - you're in the middle of a state funeral watched by millions around the world and suddenly you're desperate. There was definitely some mid-service pew-shuffling in the cheap seats on Monday but, blessedly, there are loos in the cloisters of Westminster Abbey.

Frank Augstein/AP The coffin of Queen Elizabeth is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London.

Did Charles's bodyguards wear prosthetic arms?

The thorniest question of all to come out of Monday - were each of the King's security guards wearing a prosthetic arm in order to free up their real arm to carry a concealed gun inside their jackets? This is the intriguingly bonkers conspiracy theory to which TikTok users were rallying on social media.

Former anti-terrorism policing national coordinator Nick Aldworth poured cold water on the claims. "Utter nonsense," he said. "I've been around armed policemen for a long time and I've never come across the prosthetic-hand scam. Tactically, it would just get in the way."

When will the coronation take place?

Hold your horses because it isn't going to happen this year, meaning there'll be no more bank holidays until Christmas. The slimmed-down coronation, which is likely to last 90 minutes compared with the Queen's 180-minute ceremony in 1953, is predicted to happen in spring at Westminster Abbey. Apparently the cost-of-living crisis will be factored in to the service - answers on a postcard, please, on how to pull that off.

Where will Charles live?

Oh, so many options. There is a big question mark over how much time the King will spend at Buckingham Palace, which is undergoing a renovation. He is likely to divide his time between London; Highgrove, his home in Gloucestershire; Sandringham in Norfolk; and Birkhall, his residence on the Balmoral estate. Charles isn't as keen on Windsor Castle as his mother was - not least because it's under a Heathrow flight path. Unrelatedly, the Duke of York and his ex-wife live down the road in Windsor at the Royal Lodge.

Who will look after Lissy, the Queen's cocker spaniel? Ditto, Emma the pony

There was online speculation where Lissy the cocker spaniel - or Wolferton Drama, to use her official pedigree name - would be homed. While Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, will take in Muick and Sandy, the Queen's treasured corgis, they won't rehome Lissy too (though Andrew's home, Royal Lodge, is a 30-room mansion, so he definitely has the space). For now, the four-year-old dog is reportedly living with her champion trainer Ian Openshaw in what we can presume is a more modest abode.

Emma, the Queen's favourite horse, which she rode for more than 20 years, will continue to be looked after by the Queen's head groom, Terry Pendry.

In bird-related news, the Queen's prerogative over all the swans in England and Wales now passes to King Charles. "The King has the right to claim any swan swimming in open waters, unmarked, if he so wishes," said David Barber, the Queen's long-time swan marker, earlier this month.

Does King Charles have any pets?

The top dogs are now the Queen Consort's two Jack Russell terriers, the less than imaginatively named Beth and Bluebell. They were adopted from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home more than ten years ago and are the first rescue dogs to live in Buckingham Palace. It is unclear whether they will take over the corgis' room in the palace.

What next for Harry and Meghan?

To say the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew home to Montecito having pulled off a full thawing of royal relations and with plans afoot for a jolly Christmas reunion would not be quite right. The release date of Harry's memoir is yet to be determined, as is how much it blows up relationships further. In summary, we're in for more of the same.

Have the bookies changed the odds of David Beckham getting a knighthood?

Markus Schreiber/AP David Beckham surrounded by media as he leaves Westminster Palace paying respect to the late Queen during the lying-in state. He queued for 12 hours.

Bookmakers are speculating that David Beckham's very well publicised wait in the queue to see the Queen lying in state will finally be rewarded with a knighthood - a goal the former England football captain has long aimed at but not yet scored.

A spokesman for Betfred said the odds of Beckham being knighted in the new year's honours list were now 2-1, adding: "Punters definitely think he's in the queue for a long-awaited knighthood." Just don't mention the tax fiasco.

COPYRIGHT - THE SUNDAY TIMES, LONDON