First picture of Queen Elizabeth's chapel ledger stone released

The freshly engraved stone features the names of the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Queen's parents.

Buckingham Palace has released the first image of the new ledger stone marking Queen Elizabeth’s final resting place.

The Belgian black marble burial stone with brass letters has been set on the floor of the George VI Memorial Chapel, where the monarch was buried on Tuesday (NZ time).

It replaces a previous slab dedicated to George VI and the Queen Mother.

The star in the centre of the stone marks the Order of the Garter, the most senior order of knighthood in the British honours system. All four royals were members of the order.

The memorial chapel was commissioned by the Queen in 1962 as a burial place for her father. It was designed by George Pace and finished in 1969.

Windsor Castle is the resting place of more than a dozen Kings and Queens.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Pallbearers carry the coffin of the Queen with the Imperial State Crown resting on top into St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed.

The Queen was laid to rest last Tuesday in a private burial attended by King Charles III and immediate family members, when the late monarch joined her parents, her sister and her husband.

The service followed the public elements of the day - the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.