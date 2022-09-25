Harry and Meghan wait to hear if King Charles will strip titles from their children

King Charles has not decided whether to allow his two youngest grandchildren to use their new titles of prince and princess, heightening tensions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan are understood to fear the King may strip Archie and Lilibet of their titles, after his reluctance immediately to recognise their elevated status on the Queen's death.

As children of the sovereign's son, Archie, three, and 1-year-old Lilibet, known as Lili, are automatically a prince and princess and entitled to be styled His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness, something Meghan had claimed Archie would be denied because he was of mixed race. But more than two weeks after the Queen's death, they are still listed on the royal family's website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, are prevented from using the HRH style since stepping back from royal duties, but that does not affect their children. It is understood Harry and his father had a "brief discussion" in the days after the Queen's death, when the King asked if it was something Harry wanted for his children.

Prince Harry is understood to have expressed his desire to let his children decide when they are older, and to have emphasised that would be possible only if they were allowed to retain their titles.

The conversation is understood to have ended unresolved, and to have left the Sussexes dismayed.

In his address the day after the Queen's death, Charles, 73, said he was "proud" to create William and Catherine Prince and Princess of Wales, adding: "I want to also express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

William and Kate's new titles were updated on the royal website but Archie and Lilibet's were not. A royal source said: "For [the Palace] not to make those changes suggests that something is off. Why not just change everything and do it in that moment?"

Asked about the discrepancy, a spokesman for the King said earlier: "Updating love on a website doesn't quite work. We will be working through updating the website as and when we get information." Asked again several days later, he said: "The King is focused on the mourning period. It's unlikely you'll know other titles during that period. I'm sure at some point there will be discussions."

The royal mourning period ends on Monday, but the King will remain at Birkhall, his home on the Balmoral estate, for at least another week.

During the Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Meghan said Archie was denied his titles at birth, against protocol, suggesting it was because he was of mixed race.

In reality, when Archie was born in 2019, he was too far down the line of succession to become a prince automatically. Although he was a great-grandchild of the monarch, he was not the first-born son of a future monarch and so not elevated to a prince until Charles became King.

To prevent Archie and Lilibet being a prince and princess, Charles would need to issue letters patent changing their rights.

