Bombshell book alleges bullying behaviour from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan lay bare their experiences of the British monarchy in interview with TV host Oprah Winfrey. (Video first screened in March 2021)

Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, written by journalist Valentine Low, reveals damaging allegations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Low, who has worked as a royal correspondent for The Times since 2008, claims screaming tirades against staff were a common occurrence from Meghan Markle, whose behaviour is said to have worn down royal workers.

Peter Dejong/AP Meghan Markle’s behaviour towards staff allegedly left some feeling “broken.”

“There were a lot of broken people,” a source told Low.

”Young women were broken by their behaviour.”

Prince Harry would often join his wife’s alleged habit of verbally abusing staffers, and often called workers multiple times to berate them over the phone.

One staffer told Low the Duke and Duchess of Sussex called them multiple times while they were out at dinner, and then continued to phone the staffer “for days”.

“Every 10 minutes I had to go outside to be screamed at by her and Harry. It was, ‘I can’t believe you’ve done this. You’ve let me down. What were you thinking?’” they told Low.

A friend of Samantha Cohen, an ex-staffer who worked as a private secretary, says Cohen was left “miserable” from her experience working with the couple.

“Sam always made clear that it was like working for a couple of teenagers. They were impossible and pushed her to the limit. She was miserable,” the source told Low.

“She was constantly having to battle on Harry and Meghan’s behalf, while taking all this abuse from them.”

Last year Buckingham Palace launched an investigation into Markle’s alleged bullying following a report from The Times of London.

The book includes other allegations against Markle, including a rumour that she was unhappy for not receiving financial compensation for walkabout tours.

According to multiple sources, the Duchess of Sussex is rumoured to have said she “can’t believe [she’s] not getting paid” during the couple’s first royal tour of the South Pacific.

"Although she enjoyed the attention, Meghan failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts, shaking hands with countless strangers," Low writes.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Meghan Markle is said to have kicked up a fuss over not being paid during walkabout tours.

The book also claims Prince Harry repeatedly suffered from “nervous breakdowns” that would happen before he had to speak with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Another source told Low that Markle had wanted to be rejected from the royal family from the get-go, wanting to be the “Beyoncé of the UK”.

“The mistake they made was thinking that she wanted to be happy. She wanted to be rejected, because she was obsessed with that narrative from day one,” the source told Low.

Prince Harry and Markle’s relationship has been shrouded in rumours of rifts between the royal family and palace workers for years.

In 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah, with Harry saying he felt trapped by royal life and Markle alleging racism from the family.

In an interview with The Cut in August, Markle said forgiving the royals was taking “a lot of effort”.