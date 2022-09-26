Prince Harry wants to tone down some parts of upcoming memoir after Queen's death

The Duke of Sussex is said to be trying to change his upcoming autobiography because of fears it will appear insensitive after the Queen's death.

Although the memoirs have been signed off, it has been claimed that Prince Harry has asked to make significant alterations.

A source told The Sun on Sunday that the duke had already received half of his fee of £35 million (NZ$66 million) as part of a three-title deal.

Reports also have emerged that Penguin Random House, the publisher, asked for the first draft to be improved and rewritten because it focused too much on mental health.

The source said: "The publishers paid $20 million (NZ$35 million) up front because they knew whatever was written would be huge for sales and exposure all around the world. But the first draft they received was disappointing as it was a bit too emotional and focused far more on mental health issues than they wanted."

Eventually, the final draft has been finished and signed off and a lot of money and energy has been spent to make sure it comes out this year. But Harry has thrown a spanner in the works because he is desperate to get it refined in the light of the Queen's death, her funeral and his father Charles taking the throne.

"There may be things which might not look so good if they come out so soon after the Queen's death and his dad becoming King. He wants sections changed. It's not a total rewrite by any means. He desperately wants to make changes. But it might be too late."

The Mail on Sunday reported that the request by the duke may be seen as a sign that he is ready to take a more conciliatory approach to the rest of the royal family. The book release was scheduled for later this year and was anticipated to be in stores in time for Thanksgiving in the United States, at the end of November, and to capitalise on the lucrative market for Christmas.

It was disclosed in July that the prince and JR Moehringer, the journalist and ghostwriter, had finished the book and that lawyers had approved the final manuscript. Penguin previously has announced that Harry will donate proceeds from the book to charity.

The publisher described the work as "a heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time".

Harry has said that he hopes his story will "help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think". It has been reported that neither the King, the Prince of Wales, nor their lawyers and advisers have been given the opportunity to preview any parts of the manuscript.

- The Times