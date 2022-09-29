All the burning royal questions that could be answered in Prince Harry's upcoming memoir

Prince Harry's upcoming memoir may have needed some last-minute revisions in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, however the royal memoir is still expected to uncover some explosive truths.

The book is set to be a definitive account of the Duke of Sussex's life growing up as a prince and the experiences and "life lessons" that have helped shape him.

It will likely involve first-hand accounts of his mother Princess Diana, brother Prince William, father King Charles III and, of course, his love story with wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry's life for the past five years has not been without scandal. He has endured criticism over his relationships and lifestyle, a rift with his brother and a shock departure from the royal family altogether.

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images Prince Harry's upcoming memoir may answer some burning questions about the monarchy.

The memoir is set to put a magnifying glass on some of the most private and fascinating parts of his life.

It will also almost certainly answer many burning questions royal fans have about the relationship between Harry and Meghan.

And, as we have learned from the Oprah tell-all, Harry is done biting his tongue.﻿

Here, we take a look at some of the biggest questions that may be answered in the highly-anticipated tell-all.

Who orchestrated Harry and Meghan's royal departure?

One major question hanging over the heads of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is who was really responsible for orchestrating their sensational royal exit in 2020.

Martin Meissner/AP Upcoming memoir Prince Harry will likely involve first-hand accounts of his mother Princess Diana, brother Prince William, father King Charles III and, of course his love story with wife.

Since the couple stepped down as senior royals in January 2020, Meghan has been almost solely blamed for their departure.

The term "Megxit" was coined and speculation was rife that the duchess single-handedly pulled Harry away from his family and convinced him to move to the US.

Reports have also claimed Meghan plotted their exit as much as two years before the announcement.

In the couple's bombshell Oprah interview in 2021, the former Suits actress slammed claims the move was "calculated".

"Can you imagine how little sense that makes? I left my career, my life, I left everything because I loved him," she said.

Fans remain hopeful Harry will fill in the gaps and explain what was really happening in the months leading up to their shock departure.

More recently, a ﻿royal source has claimed Meghan ultimately "saved" Harry by "taking him out" of the royal family.

The claim was made in the new book ﻿Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, by The Times royal correspondent Valentine Low.

"There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life," the source says, in Courtiers.

Either way, it was a monumental and historic moment for the couple, so the event and its aftermath will likely be covered in his book.

Martin Meissner/AP Harry's memoir could cover his rift with brother Prince William.

Why did Harry and William really fall out?

Prince William, now known as the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry shared a close bond in the years after their mother Princess Diana's death.

For a long time, William, Harry and Kate were a friendly trio who enjoyed spending time together and campaigning for various mental health charities.

However, after marrying Meghan, Harry and William's relationship was reportedly in strife.

The true reason for their rift has been speculated in the press, ranging from their wives' alleged feud to William's anger at the couple leaving the Firm.

Harry may explain in no uncertain terms why his relationship with William has been strained over the past four years.

The answer could be plain and simple - the physical distance between them after Harry and Meghan moved to the US. However, there could also be far more to the story.

Are the Meghan bullying claims true?

In 2011, a damning report was published in The Times which accused the Duchess of Sussex of "bullying" palace staff when she was a senior royal.

Peter Dejong/AP Meghan was accused of bullying by former palace staff.

A source claimed Meghan "shouted" at staff and rang and emailed her aides constantly.

More recently, the book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown alleges the duchess lost her temper with a staffer during her 2018 royal tour.

The palace held a bullying probe following The Times allegations, however the results of the investigation were not released to the public. Meghan has also strongly refuted any claims she was a bully.

"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," Meghan said via a statement at the time.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

Harry's tell-all could potentially set the record straight about Meghan's behaviour in 2018.

The royal tour was an important time for the newlyweds and royal fans are eager to hear about Meghan through her husband's eyes.

Who was the 'racist' royal?

One of the more damning bombshells unleashed by Meghan and Harry during their 2021 interview with Oprah was the accusation of racist comments made about their then-unborn child, Archie.

Meghan claimed an unknown royal speculated about "how dark" Archie's skin would be when he was born.

Joe Pugliese Harry and Meghan claimed a royal made a racist remark about their unborn son, Archie.

"In those months, when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we had in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he won't be given a title... and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin will be when he's born," Meghan revealed.

The couple stopped short of naming the royal, however later confirmed it was neither the Queen or Prince Philip who made the remark.

Prince William later rubbished the claims he was the person behind the comment, a spokesperson telling The New York Post: "This is fiction and not worth further comment."

The duke has previously claimed he would not name the anonymous royal who allegedly made the comment. However, experts have predicted an "unpredictable" Harry may decide to go rogue.

Harry's memoir may be an opportunity for him to defend his family's honour against racism allegations – or point the finger. Either way, this allegation may finally be cleared up.

What is Harry's relationship with Charles like?

Prince Harry has had a frosty relationship with his father, the new King Charles III, ever since his royal departure.

In a recent interview with The Cut, Meghan spoke candidly about how their royal exit affected the father-son duo.

"Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process,'" she told the publication.

However, since the death of the Queen, Charles has also displayed love and support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry's memoir could chronicle his true thoughts about his bond with Charles and whether steps have been taken to mend fences.

What are Archie and Lilibet like?

We know very little about the upbringing of Harry and Meghan's children, Archie and Lilibet.

Becoming a father was an important milestone in the duke's life, as he has expressed many times, so it is likely his son and daughter will feature heavily in his memoir.

Instagram Meghan and Harry with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Harry shared a beautiful bond with his late mother, Diana, and since becoming a parent, the royal may have some poignant thoughts to share about fatherhood – and about his kids growing up without their grandmother.

We may also be treated to Harry's true feelings about Archie and Lilibet not being granted their birthright royal titles.

What does Harry really think of Camilla?

It is an open secret that Prince Harry once struggled to welcome his stepmother, Camilla, Queen Consort, into the fold after his mother Diana died.

Their strained relationship has been the subject of endless press scrutiny – and many believe Harry will touch on his feelings about Camilla in his memoir.

Ex-Vanity Fair editor and royal expert Tina Brown has previously speculated that Harry will "go after" Camilla in his upcoming book.

She also claimed Harry "can't stand" his stepmother. "Harry's not going to go after The Queen, she's sacrosanct. And he probably won't go after Kate, who he's very fond of," Brown said. "But he will go after Charles and Camilla and maybe William."

What is the truth behind Meghan and Kate Middleton's 'feud'?

The reportedly fraught relationship between Meghan and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has long been a thorn in Harry's side.

During their Oprah interview, Meghan claimed the reports of her making Kate cry in the lead up to her 2018 wedding were, in fact, the opposite of the truth.

While the duchess said the pair had patched things up, rumours of constant fighting and feuding between the pair have long been plaguing the royal family.

Harry may spill the beans on what Kate really thought of his wife and if the pair got on behind closed doors.

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.