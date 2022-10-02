New photo of King Charles with Camilla, William and Kate released

A new portrait of the royal family released by Buckingham Palace.

Buckingham Palace has released a new photo of King Charles standing with his wife Camilla, and son Prince William and his wife Kate.

The official photo was taken at a reception at the palace held on September 18 by the King for heads of state and other dignitaries the day before the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth.

The photo shows the royals dressed in black and smiling. The King’s other son, Prince Harry, is not featured in the image.

At the time it was reported Harry and his wife Meghan wife had been uninvited from the event.

The official monogram for King Charles has been revealed as the official seven-day period of mourning comes to an end.

The release of the photo came after a newly minted coin featuring the King was released.

Britons will begin to see Charles’ image in their change from around December, as 50p coins depicting him gradually enter circulation.

The new monarch's effigy was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, and has been personally approved by Charles, the Royal Mint said.

In keeping with tradition, the king's portrait faces to the left – the opposite direction to his mother's, Queen Elizabeth II.