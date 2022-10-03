Palace aides in talks over whether they can stop publication of Prince Harry's tell-all book

Talks are reportedly being held behind palace doors to see if there is any way to stop the publication of Prince Harry's memoir.

The tell-all book written by the Duke of Sussex is expected ﻿to be released by Christmas however no official date has been given.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at the funeral and burial of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, on September 19, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II's death is believed to have temporarily pushed back the publication.

But ﻿there are fears within the royal family that the book contains damaging revelations about key members, prompting palace aides to try and intervene.

READ MORE:

* The biggest bombshells from Tina Brown's royal book The Palace Papers

* Meghan Markle's text alleges Prince Harry faced 'constant berating' from royal family

* Meghan Markle's texts allege Harry faced 'constant berating' from royal family



Staff are said to be deeply concerned over the book's contents and have been holding discussions over whether they can prevent its publication, the Daily Mail reports.

It follows claims that Prince Harry is seeking to make changes to the book to remove or tone down any potentially-damaging ﻿chapters on his family.

The Mail suggests the talks taking place behind the scenes are part of a presidential-style strategy aimed at ensuring the crucial first 100 days of King Charles' reign go smoothly.

”The question inside the Palace is: 'Can the book be stopped?'," a friend of the King is said to have told the publication.

"It may be that even Harry can't stop it at this stage but the feeling at the very top is that there's no good that can come of airing grievances in public."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited with the King and Prince and Princess of Wales last month following the Queen's death.

Prince Harry joined his family for a number of mourning events, including an impromptu meet and greet with members of the public outside Windsor Castle.

Prince William is said to have orchestrated that moment, inviting his brother and Meghan to ﻿join he and Catherine in a major show of unity.

Harry's book will be published by Penguin Random House under a reported $60 million deal.

It's highly unlikely his bosses will want any of the juicer parts of the book removed.

In August, it was reported that Harry's relatives wouldn't be given an advance copy of his tell-all memoir and will have to find out its contents with the rest of the world.

Neither King Charles or Prince William had seen any part of the manuscript, nor have their lawyers or advisors.

The book is expected to further the rift between the Duke of Sussex and his family with Harry previously promising its contents to be "accurate and wholly truthful".

Those close to the King had hoped to be given advance warning to brace themselves but that has not happened, The Telegraph UK reports.

In late July it was reported by multiple media outlets that Prince Harry's book was "written and a finished manuscript signed off by lawyers".

This story originally appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.