Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'at odds' with Netflix over their new series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly “at odds” with streaming giant, Netflix, over their upcoming docuseries following the death of the Queen.

A source told Page Six the couple wanted to make “extensive edits” to the Sussex series which Netflix believed could force the project to be “shelved indefinitely”.

Meghan and Harry have a US$100 million deal with Netflix, and their new series – which has not even been officially announced yet – was set to be aired in December, following the fifth season of The Crown, according to Page Six.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are scrambling to edit their next projects in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

However, sources told Page Six that the couple were “having second thoughts”.

One source, which the US tabloid claimed to be high up in Netflix, said: “Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it’s their story, from their own mouths.”

READ MORE:

* Prince Harry receives birthday love from Prince William, Kate Middleton and more royals

* Queen ditches 'never complain never explain' policy

* Meghan Markle’s team calls royal aide bullying accusation an 'attack on her character'



“They’ve made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided,” another Netflix source reportedly said, “to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely.”

The same source suggested that the streaming platform was “standing by the filmmakers” and that it will still be “going forward”.

The couple reportedly wanted to downplay what they have said about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Harry’s memoir, scheduled to be publushed by Penguin Random House just before Christmas has already been pushed back.

In an interview with The Cut, Meghan suggested the docuseries would focus on her five-year-long romance with Prince Harry, as one of the “pieces of her life” that she has not yet been able to share with the public.

Since the couple's production company, Archewell Productions signed the reported $100 million (NZ$175 million) deal with Netflix in 2020, there has yet to be a single release.

As part of recent cutbacks by the streaming giant, Meghan's animated children's series was also culled.