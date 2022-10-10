King Charles III coronation ceremony details revealed

D﻿etails of King Charles III' imminent coronation have been revealed, with reports claiming it will be dramatically "slimmed down" version of his mother's ceremony in 1953.

The new monarch's coronation, set to take place in 2023, will only last one third of the time of his mother's, being over in just one hour, and will also only invite one third of the amount of people his mother did, with the guest list being capped at 2000, the Mail on Sunday reports.

Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Mather, who started the plan for King Charles' coronation, told the publication: "There are about 700 peers - well they won't all be there...The same with MPs."

He added: "They won't all be present because he's not being crowned for them. He's being crowned for the people."

WPA Pool/Getty Images The coronation of King Charles III is expected to be held in 2023.

"Operation Golden Orb", as it is currently known, will also cut more of the ancient rituals that Queen Elizabeth III had in her coronation, such as the multiple outfit changes.

"King Charles is unlikely to do the same and the language will be adapted so as to be understandable to a more modern audience," said one source.

Another crowning element of the ceremony to be scrapped is the presenting of the monarch﻿ with "an ingot or wedge of gold of a pound weight", as is tradition.

"In an age where people are feeling the pinch, this is not going to happen" a source confirmed.

The ceremony will also be relaxed for the guests, with talks that the traditional coronation robes – featuring a crimson velvet cloak and rows of ermine fur – worn at the Queen's coronation have no place in today's ceremony.﻿

“No Coronation robes. Give them to a museum where they belong. It's not going to be a tweed jacket and pair of jeans – but morning suit or lounge suit,” said Lt Col Mather.

“The King has stripped back a lot of the Coronation in recognition that the world has changed in the past 70 years,” a source said last night.

As for what remains the same, the anointing of the monarch will likely include King Charles swearing to remain being a "defender of the faith", not "defender of faith" as many speculated he would in a reflection of today's society.

AP Duke of Edinburgh, kneeling, places his hands between those of Queen Elizabeth II, his wife, as he swears homage, during the Queen's Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in 1953.

Another staple will be the presence of the ﻿1762 Gold State Coach, which was recently refurbished for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, and appeared at many important royal events.

It is expected that Camilla will also be crowned Queen Consort at the coronation, with Prince William also playing an important planning role.

﻿Though the ceremony is expected to be held some time in 2023, Buckingham Palace rubbished reports that it will be held on June 3, 2023 – 70 years and one day on from Queen Elizabeth's coronation.

A Palace spokesperson told The Mirror that the June date was "pure speculation".﻿

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.