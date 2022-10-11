Prince Harry gives an update on Archie and Lilibet in a video call to charity award winners

The Duke of Sussex has described his family’s three pets as “emotional support dogs” as he told seriously ill children: “We all need a dog that keeps us calm.”

The Duke – who spoke to winners of the WellChild Awards by videolink after missing the real event following the death of Queen Elizabeth II – joked that he “basically has five children”, thanks to three dogs running around his Californian home.

The Sussexes have a black Labrador called Pula, a beagle called Guy – which the Duchess of Sussex owned before she married into the Royal family – and a new rescue beagle called Mia.

The Duke also told award winners about his own children, Archie and Lilibet, during a video call from his American home.

He and the Duchess had been planning to attend the WellChild Awards in London on September 8 during their short visit to Britain, as part of his long-term patronage.

The late Queen died on the day of the event, with the Duke flying to Balmoral and embarking on a period of royal mourning leading up to his grandmother’s funeral and in the week beyond.

Videolink/Screengrab The Duke of Sussex speaking to winners of the WellChild Awards by videolink

He has now congratulated each winner and their families on their hard work and endurance, apologising for his real-life absence and asking how they were coping with the serious challenges they are facing.

Speaking to Isabelle Delaney, 13, winner of an Inspirational Young Person award for the 12-14 category, he admired her assistance dog, a labradoodle called Hope.

Prince Harry said: “We all need a dog that keeps us calm.

“I've got three in this house now, so we basically have five children. I've got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy, and we got another rescue beagle called Mia.

“And between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day.

“But they are also emotional support dogs, 100%, when they're behaving.”

Isabelle has a range of serious health conditions including autism, ADHD, hypermobility and Irlen Syndrome, suffering serious anxiety and bullying. After starting a new school last year, she has “done amazingly well”, said the charity.

“School’s a funny one, Isabelle,” the Duke told her. “Lots of different kids, lots of people with different opinions. People who reject their fear and sometimes can be cruel, sometimes can be mean, sometimes can be fun.

Instagram Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan released a holiday card with the first real look at their daughter, Lilibet.

“All sorts of mixtures. But I’m so happy that you found the right school for you and that you’ve got people there you can count on.”

Meeting Henry Waines, the winner of the Inspirational Child award in the four to seven category, after he spent his first 15 months in hospital. He still faces continuous medical procedures to help with his respiratory and digestive systems.

The Duke said: “My name is Henry. Well everyone calls me Harry. I have no idea why.

“You sound just like my son Archie really. The same little squeaky voice. I love it.”

Lilibet 'learning to use her voice'

When four-year-old Henry asked after the two Mountbatten-Windsor children, the Duke replied: “They’re doing great – Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great.”

In an emotional call, the parents of seriously unwell children sent Prince Harry their condolences on his grandmother’s death, with one telling him his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales would be proud of him.

The Duke also spoke to professional winners – including Lizzie Penn, senior play specialist from Great Ormond Street Hospital, and Evelyn Rodger, a Diana Children’s Nurse with Children’s Hospices Across Scotland.

Without explaining exactly what he was referring to, he said: “The UK is going through a lot right now. And it needs people like you to continue to do what you do and to inspire other people to step up and help out where they can.

“The feeling that I’ve always, certainly in the UK, is that the general population, everyone gets it, everyone wants to muck in and help each other no matter what.

“There are certain other fractions that make that tricky for people, but the way that I’m constantly inspired every single day is by you guys.”