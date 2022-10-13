King Charles III’s coronation: Row looms over crown for Queen Consort

Buckingham Palace is reconsidering plans for the Queen Consort to be crowned using the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond, with India’s ruling party warning that the move would bring back “painful memories of the colonial past”.

Palace officials are understood to be reviewing whether Queen Camilla should wear the jewel, which has been worn by consorts including Queen Alexandra and Queen Mary.

It was worn most recently the Queen Mother in 1937.

The Queen Consort will be crowned alongside the King at Westminster Abbey on May 6, with the disputed diamond previously having been expected to be used in the ceremony.

Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be crowned on May 6.

But a spokesman for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party told The Telegraph a choice for Queen Camilla to wear the diamond in her crown would “transport” some “back to the days of the British Empire in India”.

On Wednesday night, royal sources insisted no decision on the Koh-i-Noor diamond had yet been made but added that the King and his team were “acutely aware” of the need to consider current sensitivities, wanting a coronation reflecting modern times as well as tradition.

It is understood that while the key religious and historic traditions of the coronation will remain, all other elements are still under discussion at the palace.

Options for the Queen Consort’s coronation crown now include using the crown worn by the Queen Mother with the diamond, held on a detachable mount, removed. The King and Queen Consort may also opt to use a different, simpler option from the Royal Collection, it is understood.

Debate over the ceremony comes amid heightened tensions between Britain and India over post-Brexit trade.

Bettmann / Contributor/Getty Images The Queen Mother wears the crown on the Buckinham Palace balcony following the coronation of George VI in 1937.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s trade deal with India is said to be on the “verge of collapse” after Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, said she had “concerns” about it, adding that “the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants”.

Indian government sources said the “disrespectful” remarks meant the “relationship has taken a step back”. Plans for Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister, to visit the UK to seal a trade deal have been shelved, according to reports.

On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party told The Telegraph a choice for Queen Camilla to continue the tradition of consorts wearing a crown containing the Koh-i-Noor would hark back to the days of Empire.

“The coronation of Camilla and the use of the crown jewel Koh-i-Noor brings back painful memories of the colonial past,” he said. “Most Indians have very little memory of the oppressive past. Five to six generations of Indians suffered under multiple foreign rules for over five centuries.

“Recent occasions, like Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the coronation of the new Queen Camilla and the use of the Koh-i-Noor do transport a few Indians back to the days of the British Empire in India.”

Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images The crown worn by Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, containing the Koh-i-noor diamond.

The thousand-year-old, 105.6-carat diamond is the subject of international dispute, with India, Afghanistan and Iran among the countries laying claim to it. The Royal Collection Trust describes it as being “surrendered” to Queen Victoria “by the Maharaja Duleep Singh in 1849” as part of the Treaty of Lahore, when the Maharaja was aged 11.

It was later presented to Queen Victoria by the East India Company, put on show as part of the 1851 Great Exhibition, cut into a brooch and used for a succession of coronation crowns for the women of the Royal family.

The diamond is now set in the front of the late Queen Mother's crown, thought until now to be the front-runner for the new Queen Consort to wear on May 6.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on whether the Queen Consort would use the crown, pick another or have her own designed for the occasion. A source said any claims that details of the coronation had been decided were speculation.

It has previously been indicated that the King favours a simplified coronation that takes into account the economic challenges faced by the UK, suggesting measures will be taken to reduce costs.

He has recently had a warm relationship with India, meeting Modi on several occasions in the last few years.

The King, now Head of Commonwealth, and his advisers are understood to be mindful of the “issues around today”, with decisions about the coronation likely to be confirmed only at the last minute.