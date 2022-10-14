King Charles III caught muttering 'Oh, dear' while meeting with British PM Liz Truss

King Charles III has been caught muttering a dry remark under his breath while holding an audience with British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The new monarch had his first weekly meeting with Truss and made the occasion all the more memorable with his bumbling greeting.

As Truss entered the room in Buckingham Palace, Charles responded to the PM's greeting with a sprinkling of apathy.

"Your Majesty, great to see you again," Truss told His Majesty, before shaking his hand and bowing.

"So you've come back again? Dear oh dear," Charles said with a smile.

Truss managed to hide her surprise when she added, "Well, it's a great pleasure."

ITV's royal editor pointed out the awkward exchange after sharing the clip on Twitter.

"Not much to talk about between the King and his Prime Minister?" he captioned the video.

It marked the third time Charles has met with Prime Minister Lis Truss, with the pair officially meeting for the first time on September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Kirsty O'Connor King Charles III met with Prime Minister Liz Truss during their weekly audience at Buckingham Palace.

Wednesday's (local time) meeting, however, was the first time Truss has been granted a private audience with the King.

These audiences between the reigning monarch and sitting British PM are scheduled weekly.

Charles' historic audience with the PM has also fuelled speculation the monarch may be mending fences with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A framed portrait from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 royal wedding was spotted in the background of the meeting.

The image, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle following the couple's 2018 wedding at St George's Chapel, includes the bride and groom surrounded by members of their wedding party.

Also in the photograph is the Queen and Prince Philip, Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

Charles is also displaying an iconic portrait of four generations of the royal family, taken in 2019.

In the photo, the late Queen Elizabeth II is pictured alongside son Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George – all the heirs to the British throne at the time.

The photo was shot in Christmas 2019 and released in January 2020 to mark the start of a new decade.

The Queen also liked to display family photos in rooms around Buckingham Palace. In June 2021, a portrait of Harry and Meghan from 2018 was spotted in the background of the late monarch's audience with former British PM Boris Johnson.

Charles' audience with the PM comes after Buckingham Palace announced the date of the new King's coronation next year: May 6, 2023.

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," the palace said in a statement.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.