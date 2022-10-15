King Charles will ban Prince Harry from coronation if he attacks Camilla in memoir, insider claims

King Charles III will no longer support Prince Harry if he comes after Queen Consort Camilla in his new memoir, a source believes.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly gearing up to release ﻿his highly-anticipated book, thought to be a bombshell exposé about his time in the royal family.

An insider close to the palace has claimed the new monarch is happy to take criticism about himself "on the chin", but won't stand for any attacks on his wife, Camilla.﻿

A friend of the soon-to-be Queen Consort told the Daily Beast: “It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla.

"Almost everything Charles has done over the past 20 years has, in one way or another, been about getting Camilla accepted by the public. He loves her. He is incredibly protective of her and he couldn't do it without her. Even the Queen finally accepted that."

This means Harry and Meghan's appearance﻿ at King Charles' coronation is up in the air, according to another royal expert.

Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals also told The Daily Beast, "There is no doubt that Charles would like Harry and Meghan to be at his coronation.

"And to be fair to Charles, he has been magnanimous in terms of extending, very publicly, olive branches to the Sussexes, not only in his televised accession address but also putting them front and centre at the funeral events.

"But he does expect respect in return, and a problem is going to arise if, between now and then, Harry repays him by attacking him, Camilla or the institution. He is not going to put up with inaccurate and unfair attacks.

“The Queen was ruthless when it came to protecting the institution, and Charles will be too, and we are possibly seeing that in the lack of urgency around naming Archie and Lilibet prince and princess.

“The ball is in the Sussexes' court. The royals, just like the rest of us, are waiting to see what they will do next.”

This story was originally published on honey.nine.com.au and is republished with permission.