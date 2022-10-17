Ghislaine Maxwell speaks from prison, says she feels 'so bad' for 'dear friend' Prince Andrew

Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, said she feels “so bad” for her “dear friend” Prince Andrew.

The Guardian reported Maxwell spoke in her first interview since being convicted, telling Israeli-American filmmaker Daphne Barak she follows what is happening to the Duke of York and, “I feel so bad for him”.

Getty Images Ghislaine Maxwell said she feels bad for her 'dear friend' Prince Andrew in a recent interview from prison.

According to the Sun on Sunday, who printed the interview, Maxwell looked “shaken” when told Prince Andrew’s lawyers claimed he and Maxwell were never close.

“I accept that this friendship could not survive my conviction. He is paying such a price for the association. I consider him a dear friend. I care about him,” she said.

The Duke of York stepped down from military and royal duties in 2019 following the controversy around his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He was later stripped of military and royal titles in January 2022 amid his out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who had sued the prince in 2021, saying he sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

Kate Green/Getty Images Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal duties in 2022, following a lawsuit from Virginia Guiffe.

Maxwell also spoke about the now famous picture of Prince Andrew and 17-year-old Giuffre and said she now thought the photo was not “a true image”, despite saying in 2015: “It looks real. I think it is.”

But when speaking of the photo from prison, she told the interview, “I don’t recognise that picture and I don’t believe it is a real picture.”

The photo was a major factor in Guuffre’s lawsuit against Prince Andrew.

When asked if she and the Duke of York could reignite their friendship after she is released from jail, Maxwell said she had no expectations.

“People who I have been friends with, and very close friends with … I can’t think about what they will want to do or not do,” she said.

Maxwell, 60, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June, 2022 for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

Epstein was a US millionaire who was arrested in July, 2019 and pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges involving dozens of underage girls. He was found dead in his cell following an apparent suicide in August the same year.

Maxwell spoke to Barak twice from prison for an upcoming CBS-Paramount Plus documentary.