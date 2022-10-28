Prince William will be 'flexing his muscles' ahead of King's coronation and following in Prince Philip's footsteps

P﻿rince William has joined the committee for King Charles's coronation, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Prince Philip, who took a leading role in the planning and modernising of Queen Elizabeth's 1953 ceremony.

The new Prince of Wales follows in the footsteps of his grandfather, Prince Philip, who took a leading role in the planning of Queen Elizabeth's 1953 ceremony, modernising it to make it the first televised coronation of a British monarch.

"The leading figure, the person who had the real clout in 1953, was the Duke of Edinburgh and I'm wondering if we might see the new Prince of Wales, Prince William, taking a similar role this time,"﻿ author Catherine Pepinster told journalists in London.

"I suspect we'll be seeing Prince William flexing his muscles here and he'll be somebody who is pushing to see the coronation quite considerably modernised.

"But the funeral of the Queen showed people do respond to 'traditional' events with a dash of modernity, rather than throwing the baby out with the bathwater."

Pepinster says precedent for the royals mixing in the old with the new came before Her Majesty's September farewell, noting two previous occasions it worked well.

"Well, it's tactless in the circumstances to mention it but the Princess of Wales, Diana's, funeral in 1997, combined tradition and innovation [and] the investiture of the then Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, in 1968 also was quite innovative mixing ancient and modern," she said.

The religious expert and historian says King Charles's big day on May 6, 2023 has roughly been in the planning for many years, "through what was called Operation Golden Orb".

She doesn't expect massive changes to the event in the remaining six months.

﻿"I've talked to the former archbishop of canterbury, Rowan Williams, who was involved in discussions about the monarchy and he left that role almost a decade ago," she said.

"Although, if you ever ask somebody from Clarence House then representing the Prince of Wales they implied that of course this wasn't going on because it's rather vulgar to think about the crowning of the next monarch when there was one alive and kicking. [But] it's clearly been thought about for a long time.

"I think they've got plenty in the filing cabinet to fish out and dust down. It's just a question of, I think, finessing - that's why I think there's a lot that won't change now because they've left it too late to change."

Justin Setterfield King Charles III and Prince William arrive for the Committal Service of Queen Elizabeth II, at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

Pepinster says Charles's coronation will be more about "nipping and tucking" but for William's down the track there'll likely be "major, major changes".

One of the big changes to take effect next May will be the length of the ceremony.

While there have been reports the King wants it to be under an hour, the religious expert suggest this isn't possible with all that needs to happen in terms of taking oaths, anointing the King and a Eucharistic service.

"There's also one major thing we should remember will happen this time that didn't in '53, which is that there'll be the anointing and crowning of a Queen Consort," Pepinster points out.

She expects the royal will get the coronation down closer to the 90-minute mark, which is still half that of Queen Elizabeth's ceremony and significantly less than King Geor﻿ge VI's five-hour event.

Pool/Getty Images King Charles appointed his first prime minister this week – the UK's first Hindu, British-Asian PM, Rishi Sunak – and will want to reflect a modern multicultural Britain﻿ in his service.

It's also expected King Charles will have other denominations and faith leaders involved, as happened during church services around the UK following Queen Elizabeth's death.

"The new King is clearly thinking about this as was shown in the Buckingham Palace receptions for faith leaders that he held soon after becoming King," she said.﻿

Especially in light of King Charles appointing his first prime minister this week – the UK's first Hindu, British-Asian PM, Rishi Sunak – and will want to reflect a modern multi-ethnic, multicultural Britain﻿ in his service.

"My prediction is that there's no chance that the Church of England will be giving up its role in the coronation, but it will willingly budge on involving other denominations and have representatives from other faiths as well," she said.

One thing that won't be different will be the public's insatiable appetite for the event – in fact, Pepinster says it could be more so than seen before.

"[It] will be huge because this is the only European country that still has a coronation for a new monarch and the only comparable ceremony of the first world nations is in Japan," she said.

"And thanks to Netflix's The Crown, interest in the British monarchy has definitely grown in recent times. So the coronation will feed that appetite of celebrity that The Crown has engendered."

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.