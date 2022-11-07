Kate Middleton cheers for England at the Rugby League World Cup as she takes on Prince Harry's role

K﻿ate Middleton is rooting for England at the Rugby League World Cup quarterfinals match against Papua New Guinea, acting as the patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union, a role previously held by her brother-in-law, Prince Harry.

The Princess of Wales graced the crowds at DW Stadium in Wigan, England, with her presence on Saturday local time to cheer on Team England, wearing a long red coat, a brown turtleneck sweater﻿, and a pair of burgundy boots.

She had the chance to meet with ﻿both the England and Papua New Guinea teams before the match, as well as the England Women's Rugby League team during half-time, after their own match with Canada.

Kate also joined a minute of "non-silence", held to mark the tournament's Movember Mental Fitness Match Day, which aims to address the debilitating impact that silence has on men's mental health.

Lewis Storey Catherine, The Princess of Wales looks on ahead of the Rugby League World Cup Quarter Final match between England and Papua New Guinea at DW Stadium in England.

READ MORE:

* Prince William and Princess Kate receive flowers and hugs on their first trip since receiving new titles

* Prince William and Kate to break from traditional royal engagement model

* Prince William will be 'flexing his muscles' ahead of King's coronation and following in Prince Philip's footsteps



The Princess of Wales was appointed patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League earlier this year by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

It was the first of Harry's patronages to be redistributed by the late monarch after he and wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.

Michael Steele/Getty Images The Princess of Wales interacts with Rhyse Martin of Papua New Guinea ahead of the Rugby League World Cup Quarter Final match.

Her husband Prince William also has a patronage for Rugby Union﻿, but he is in charge of the Welsh league.

King Charles III has also taken on one of his son's old patronages, now acting as Captain General of the Royal Marines.﻿

The King made the announcement on the Corp of the Royal Marine's 358th Anniversary, which was formed in 1664 by King Charles II.﻿

WPA Pool/Getty Images Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) poses for a photograph with England Women's Rugby League players and the Canadian captain Gabrielle Hindley (2nd left, front row).

"I am exceptionally proud to follow in the footsteps of so many members of my family over the last three and a half centuries, all of whom held the role with a deep sense of admiration," Charles said in a statement at the time.

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.