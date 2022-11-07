Prince Andrew 'blindsided' by King Charles when told he'd never return to royal duties

Prince Andrew was reportedly "blindsided" by his older brother who made it clear there was no possibility of a return to royal duties.

The ultimatum was given during a tense meeting between the then Prince of Wales and the Duke of York in the days before the death of their mother, the Queen.

Andrew, 61, was left "bereft" and "tearful" when told he would never be allowed to make a comeback to royal life, it has been claimed.

The early morning meeting took place two days before the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Charles's Birkhall estate in Scotland.

An insider told the Mail on Sunday the chat between the brothers was "emotional and fraught".

Andrew was told by Prince Charles (now King) that his public life as a member of the royal family had come to and end.

The source said Charles told Andrew: "You have to accept this".

"Andrew was totally blindsided. He is utterly bereft. He always believed there was a way back," the source said.

Prince Andrew was forced to retire from public life over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in November 2019.

He was stripped of his military patronages and titles and is no longer allowed to be styled as His Royal Highness.

In February the duke settled a civil case with his accuser Virginia Giuffre, using money borrowed from Prince Charles, over allegations he sexually abused her when she was 17, claims he has always strenuously denied.

But the damage to his reputation, and the monarchy, ﻿had already been done.

"Until the face-to-face meeting with his brother, Andrew believed that there was a way back – that somehow he could be rehabilitated and play a role in The Firm going forward," the source said.

"He came out of the meeting shaken. He is still in shock. He is completely lost and very depressed."

Prince Andrew had been lobbying his mother for some form of public role, with Charles and Prince William leading the resistance.

After the Queen's death on September 8, Andrew has now been left without any real support.

﻿Reports of the meeting with Charles comes as wreaths previously laid by Prince Andrew and Prince Harry at Remembrance Sunday commemorations have now been removed from a museum display at the Poppy Factory.

The last time both royals took part in the wreath laying service was in 2019, before Andrew's retirement and Prince Harry's move to America with wife Meghan.

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.