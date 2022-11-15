King Charles celebrates his first birthday as monarch with new pictures and new role

An official photograph has been released to mark King Charles III’s 74th birthday and the first since becoming monarch.

It shows the King leaning on an ancient oak tree at the Windsor Great Park with sunshine gleaming in the background.

The photograph also marks King’s newest role as “Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park”.

“The King has officially become Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park, 70 years after his father, The Duke of Edinburgh, was appointed to the post,” wrote The Royal Family's official Twitter page.

The Royal Family/Twitter King Charles III celebrates his 74th birthday with a new post as a Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park.

“The Ranger offers guidance to the Deputy Ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country’s oldest estates.”

The role of Ranger dates back to 1559 and for over 460 years the post has been held by sovereign or family members including the King’s father and grandfather.

Holding the title from 1952 until his passing in 2021, The Duke of Edinburgh was the longest serving Ranger of Windsor Great Park.

The King is expected to celebrate his birthday privately with no public engagement planned.

The band of the Household Cavalry played Happy Birthday to the King outside the Buckingham Palace on Monday evening (local time) during the changing of the guard ceremony.