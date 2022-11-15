King Charles appoints Princess Anne and Prince Edward as Counsellors of State in place of Andrew and Harry

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry remain Counsellors of State despite neither being working members of the royal family.

King Charles has put into motion changes that would allow his two younger siblings to step in for him as monarch.

The move will allow Princess Anne and Prince Edward to act as Counsellors of State, pushing Prince Andrew and Prince Harry further down the pecking order.

The monarch, who celebrated his 74th birthday Tuesday, said the shakeup would make him "most content".

In doing so, the monarch has spared the Duke of York and Duke of Sussex any embarrassment by choosing not to strip them of the roles.

READ MORE:

* King Charles celebrates his first birthday as monarch with new pictures and new role

* King Charles III to give staff NZ$1163 bonuses to help with cost of living

* King Charles and Camilla had eggs thrown at them by a protester at latest royal outing

* King Charles III 'had no idea' Meghan Markle was biracial, claims royal author



Counsellors of State are those members of the royal family tasked with conducting constitutional duties when the monarch is either out of the country or sick.

The issue was first raised in ﻿parliament in late October. ﻿It was previously reported that Charles was considering changing the law so the Counsellors of State were only working members of the royal family.

But widening the group to include the Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex means it's unlikely Prince Andrew or Prince Harry will ever be called upon to carry out royal engagements on the King's behalf.

Chris Jackson/AP King Charles has made Princess Anne and Prince Edward Counsellors of State, pushing Prince Andrew and Prince Harry further down the list.

In the statement read out in the House of Lords, King Charles wrote: "To ensure the continued efficiency of public business when I'm unavailable, such as while I'm undertaking official duties overseas, I confirm that I would be most content should Parliament see fit for the number of people who may be called upon to act as Counsellors of State under the terms of Regency Acts 1937 and 1963 to be increased to include my sister and brother, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex and Forfar.

"Both of whom have previously undertaken this role."

It's believed changes to the legislation to increase the number of counsellors would be finalised later this year before King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla embark on overseas tours in 2023.

Their visits could also coincide with the Prince and Princess of Wales also being out of the country.

The King and Queen are expected to visit Australia in 2024 while Prince William and Catherine, and their children, are rumoured to be planning a tour even earlier.﻿

Under the 1937 Regency Act, the spouse of a monarch and the four adults next in line to the throne (over the age of 21) can be deployed as counsellors of state on official business.

Camilla, Prince William and Princess ﻿Beatrice are also Counsellors of State along with Prince Andrew and Prince Harry.

In March 2020, Prince Harry announced he was stepping back from royal duties to move to North America with his wife Meghan to pursue a life of financial independence.

His request to carry out occasional royal duties ﻿in a half-in, half-out approach was denied by Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Andrew retired from public life in November 2019 over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.﻿

He was later stripped of his military affiliations and patronages by the late Queen after being sued by accuser Virginia Giuffre. The civil case was later settled out of court.

This story originally appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.