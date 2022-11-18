Queen Consort pays tribute to 'greatly missed' mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II

Camilla, the Queen Consort, paid a touching tribute to her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II in her first official speech in the role.

Speaking from Buckingham Palace to the winners of the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition 2022, the Queen Consort said: “I cannot begin without paying tribute to my dear mother-in-law, Her late Majesty, who is much in our thoughts today and who is so greatly missed by us all,” BBC reported.

"Over the past few months, my husband and I have drawn immense comfort from the messages of condolence that we have received, and continue to receive, from the four corners of the world,” she added.

"They have reminded us that the written word has a unique ability to connect, to heal, to reassure and to offer hope, even in the midst of grief."

Kirsty O'Connor Camilla, the Queen Consort, speaks at a reception for winners of the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition, at Buckingham Palace.

The essay competition, which is described as the oldest international writing competition for school, saw more than 26,000 entries from Commonwealth countries this year.

The Queen Consort posed for photos with the winners of the competition and also gave a warm welcome to Spice Girl, Geri Horner with an informal hug.

During her speech, Camilla also spoke about the late Monarch’s great love for the Commonwealth.

"It was on this date, 17th November, that Queen Elizabeth I came to the throne, in 1558. She once said of herself that, while she was aware of the merits of the monarchs who had preceded her, 'you never had any that will love you better'," she said.

Kirsty O'Connor - Pool//Getty Images The Queen Consort with Geri Horner shared a warm hug during the reception.

"A description that might just as well apply to Queen Elizabeth II and her enduring love for the Commonwealth."

The late Queen was patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society, which organises the essay competition, for almost 70 years.