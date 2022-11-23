King Charles hosts first state visit of reign with pomp, pageantry, and a banquet to come

King Charles III has welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to London for the first state visit of his reign, which will include a formal banquet as well as talks with government leaders focused on investment and green energy.

Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, greeted Ramaphosa during a ceremony on Horse Guards Parade near Buckingham Palace. William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, also attended.

The visit was organised before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a nod to her longtime devotion to the Commonwealth. The last state visit by a South African leader was in 1996, when Nelson Mandela was honoured two years after he became South Africa’s first Black president.

Ramaphosa addressed a joint session of the UK Parliament on Tuesday (local time), urging UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to triple the number of South Africans studying in the UK to build business ties. He spoke in Parliament’s Royal Gallery, becoming the first South African president to address lawmakers since Mandela in 1996.

“There are few countries that have the depth of experience and knowledge of the South African economy than Britain,'' he said. “British companies need to use this advantage to greater effect to seek out opportunities in our country for investment and trade.”

On the agenda are opportunities for British companies to take part in up to £5.4 billion (NZ$10.4b) of infrastructure projects over the three years, Britain’s Foreign Office said. Britain will also provide funding for technical and vocational education in hopes of spurring the development of green technology and electric car manufacturing in South Africa.

“South Africa is already the UK’s biggest trading partner on the continent, and we have ambitious plans to turbocharge infrastructure investment and economic growth together,” Sunak said before Ramaphosa arrived.

Justin Tallis/AP Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales greet South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Tuesday night (local time), Charles will preside over his first state banquet as monarch, held in honour of the South African president at Buckingham Palace. They will be joined by Camilla and other members of the royal family, including William and Kate.

On the menu is grilled brill with wild mushrooms, and truffles; a ballotine of Windsor pheasant filled with artichokes, quince compote and port sauce, vegetables and a selection of wines.

Dan Kitwood/AP King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa at an official engagement during Ramaphosa’s state visit to the UK.

South African High Commissioner Jeremiah Nyamane Mamabolo hailed the importance of the state visit after speaking to the king when Charles visited an exhibition of South African fashion a few weeks ago in London.

“The important thing is that the king has focused for his first visit, to be with Africa, South Africa, and the Commonwealth,” Mamabolo said.