Camilla pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth by wearing beloved tiara as Kate chooses old favourite for state banquet

Camilla, Queen Consort has chosen a tiara owned and worn by the late Queen Elizabeth II for her first state banquet as Queen Consort.

But Kate, the Princess of Wales, opted for a longtime favourite, wearing the Lover's Knot tiara again for the event inside Buckingham Palace.

It was the first gala dinner hosted by King Charles III as monarch as he welcomed South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa to Britain for a state visit.

Now that she is Queen Consort, Camilla has access to a range of tiaras and jewellery owned by her late mother-in-law.

And that includes the sapphire and diamond parure (meaning 'set') worn on Tuesday evening (local time).

The tiara was made to match a pair of sapphire and diamond earrings, and a necklace, gifted to the late Queen by her father, King George, on her wedding day in 1947.

The parure is often known as the King George VI Victorian suite, as the stones are thought to have been made during the 1850s.

Getty Images Camilla and Kate attend an official state banquet for the visiting South African president.

In 1963, Queen Elizabeth had the tiara made along with a bracelet.

The set features blue sapphires cut in various shapes including emerald, cushion and pear-shaped stones.

The Queen famously wore the set on board the Royal Yacht Britannia during a visit to France in 1992.

Camilla matched the blue sapphires with a gown in the same colour, with lace sleeves, by Bruce Oldfield, seen recently when she was photographed by Vogue for her 75th birthday.

Catherine chose a white gown with beaded embellishments by British designer Jenny Packham.

Pool/Getty Images South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

Packham was behind a gown featuring a similar silhouette worn by the then Duchess of Cambridge to the premier of the James Bond film No Time To Die.

For the state banquet, the Princess of Wales wore the Lover's Knot tiara, first seen on her in 2015.

Originally owned and made for Queen Mary, the tiara has since become Catherine's most worn piece.

It was also a favourite of Diana, Princess of Wales, who wore it many times since marrying Prince Charles in 1981.

Pool/Getty Images Catherine, Princess of Wales walks with invited guests to attend a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace.

The tiara is frequently called the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara, but that tiara is a separate piece which Queen Mary's tiara was based off.

﻿Catherine also wore Diana's large diamond and South Sea pearl earrings, famously worn by the late princess in Sydney in 1996, and a four-strand pearl bracelet also from Diana's collection.

Pinned to her gown was the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order sash, presented to her by Queen Elizabeth in recognition of services to the Crown in 2019.﻿

Both Camilla and Catherine, and Sophie the Countess of Wessex, also wore miniature portraits of Queen Elizabeth on their gowns.﻿

Pool/Getty Images South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and Camilla, Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace.

The state banquet held inside Buckingham Palace, and the earlier ceremonial welcome to the UK, is the first major event of King Charles' reign, nearly three months following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

During the dinner the monarch referenced his mother's love for South Africa.

"﻿South Africa, like the Commonwealth, has always been a part of my life," the King said.

"My mother often recalled her visit in 1947, the year before I was born, when, from Cape Town on her 21st birthday, she pledged her life to the service of the people of the Commonwealth.

"It is therefore particularly moving and special that you are our guest on this, the first state visit we have hosted.

"The late Queen had the great pleasure of hosting Presidents Mandela, Mbeki and Zuma for state visits to the United Kingdom, at all of which I was present. On each of those occasions, she expressed her admiration for your country and its people, its vibrancy, natural beauty and diversity.

"During one of my own visits to South Africa, in 1997, President Mandela told me that he had conferred on my mother a special name – Motlalepula, meaning 'to come with rain'.

"I have been reassured that this was a mark of the particular affection President Mandela felt for the Queen... rather than a remark on the British habit of taking our weather with us," he joked.

Before the dinner, His Majesty was joined by the Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales for an afternoon of British pageantry at the Horse Guards Parade, marking the beginning of a two-day state visit to the UK.﻿﻿

