T﻿he Duchess of Sussex has returned to her old school in Los Angeles, surprising students with an announced visit.

Meghan's drop in was for a segment on the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes, with the 41-year-old wanting to "revisit" what she called "a large piece of my origin story".

It was the second-last episode of the series, due to wrap up next week.

Whether the podcast will get a second season remains unclear.

Upon arriving at the Immaculate Heart High School﻿, Meghan spoke about returning to the campus where she was a student from the ages of 12 to 17.

"I wanted to revisit a large piece of my origin story, my old school, and explore if these labels and boxes are part of the self-identification for the young women there, or if they've given themselves the space to be a human being," she says.

"Being back there, the energy, it was palpable. I was happy to be back there, and it was also really fun, especially when I made a surprise visit and I popped into some of the young ladies in volleyball practise.

"Or caught up with one of the young women in the hallway, right in front of our lockers."

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images The visit came during the latest episode of Markle’s podcast.

Moving throughout the halls she said: "Oh, my gosh. How funny. My locker was right over here.”

The duchess then sat down with three recent graduates – Abigail, Diana, and Grace﻿ – and spoke about some of the labels and archetypes put on women.

The segment, Meghan explained later, was recorded early on before some of the other episodes of the podcast had aired.

She asked the girls about some of the labels they resented, including women being described as "bossy".

spotify Meghan Markle recording her Podcast, Architypes.

They also spoke about how the "b-word" is used in a derogatory way toward women﻿, which Meghan explored on a previous episode.

Meghan then asked about ﻿the stereotype around the "dumb blonde" and the word "bimbo", which was the major focus of her recent interview with Paris Hilton.

But she was surprised by what the former students had to say.

One of the girls said she had never heard of the term "bimbo" except "on TikTok from self-proclaimed “bimbos".

"She's only ever heard the word on TikTok?" Meghan says, incredulous.

"I mean, talk about aging myself, but this idea of the bimbo, the dumb blonde, this was something that I grew up seeing all the time, and here we go, they hadn't."

Later in the episode, Meghan spoke with Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell, poet Amanda Gorman and trans actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

She also revealed ﻿that her mother, Doria, still calls her by the childhood nickname "Flower" but did not elaborate on the meaning behind it.

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.