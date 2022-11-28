King Charles 'saving' Duchess of Edinburgh title for Princess Charlotte, report claims

P﻿rincess Charlotte could one day become the Duchess of Edinburgh, with a new report claiming King Charles may "save" the title for his granddaughter.

Following the death of Prince Philip in 2021, it was frequently reported Charles would eventually give Prince Edward their father's former title after he ascended the throne.

However, according to the Mail on Sunday, the fate of the Edinburgh dukedom – which Charles inherited upon his father's death – has been the subject of recent discussions.

A source claims the King's "favoured outcome" is that it should go to Charlotte, as third in line to the throne.

"It would be a fitting way to remember the Queen – who, of course, had the title Duchess of Edinburgh – and a way for His Majesty to honour the line of succession."

The palace has not publicly addressed this claim.﻿

Princess Charlotte is in a unique position in the royal family, being its first female member not to be displaced in the succession line by the birth of a younger brother.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Princess Charlotte might one day be given the Duchess of Edinburgh title, if a new report is to be believed.

This was thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act (2013), which changed the stipulation of male primogeniture in the British monarchy, applying to women born into the family from October 2011 onwards.

The Mail on Sunday's source notes that as Charlotte's position is "historically significant", it is "constitutionally significant" that she receive a title of corresponding importance.

"It is not beyond the realms of possibility that she will accede the throne if, for example, Prince George does not have children," they add.

The decision of who receives the dukedom was always destined to lie in Charles' hands, and it's long been believed he would bestow it on his youngest brother per his parents' wishes.

The palace said as much in a statement released when Prince Edward married Sophie, now the Countess of Wessex, in 1999.

Matt Dunham/AP A source has claimed the King hopes to "save" the title for his granddaughter as a way to honour the Queen.

"The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales have also agreed that the Prince Edward should be given the Dukedom of Edinburgh in due course, when the present title held now by Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown," it read.

Last year, former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter said the Earl of Wessex would likely receive the dukedom when he turns 65.

﻿"That Prince Edward will become The Duke of Edinburgh in the next reign was his father's and is his mother's wishes and Prince Charles won't go against those," Arbiter said.

"It won't happen immediately, but by 2029, when Edward turns 65, it will. Time for speculation, without substance, to cease."

Some ﻿reports at the time suggested Charles had had a "change of heart" and was "reluctant" to hand over the title to his brother.

WPA Pool/Getty Images It was the wish of the Queen and Prince Philip that Prince Edward one day become Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Edward discussed the possibility of receiving the title in an interview last year, his comments indicating he knew it might not necessarily become his, even if that is what his late father wished.

"It was fine in theory, ages ago when it was sort of a pipe dream of my father's … and of course it will depend on whether or not the Prince of Wales, when he becomes king, whether he'll do that, so we'll wait and see," he told the BBC.

Edward said the title should have gone to Prince Andrew, but the Queen had already given him the dukedom of York.

"It's a very bittersweet role to take on because the only way the title can come to me is after both my parents have actually passed away," the Earl of Wessex continued.

"My father was very keen that the title should continue, but he didn't quite move quickly enough with Andrew, so it was us who he eventually had the conversation with."

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.