US reality star details fling with Prince Harry, 13 years her junior

US reality star Catherine Ommanney has revealed details about her month-long fling with Prince Harry in 2006, when the Prince was 21 and she was a 34-year-old mother of two.

The now 51-year-old interior designer spoke to The Sun ahead of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare, and said despite the 13-year age gap she had “the most passionate kiss I’ve ever had” with the prince.

“I doubt I will be in Harry’s book as a prince can’t run off with a 34-year-old mother of two. It’s just not the done thing,” she told the Sun.

She also said the prince dreamed of living an ordinary life.

The former Real Housewives of DC star shared memories of the night she met Harry, which included trips to various bars and nightclubs where she said she bantered and joked with Harry, and laughed that he was “spoiled” when a nightclub manager played his favourite song shortly after they arrived.

“I started chatting to somebody and Harry took the cloth out of the champagne bucket and put it over my head. I was a bit upset because it was freezing. I told him, ‘Stop being so needy, that is not the way to behave.’”

The pair then went back to a friend of the prince’s place in Chelsea where, "Harry and I shared a cigarette on the steps outside and he really opened-up to me.”

The former reality star shared further details of the first night, adding that the pair were “mucking around like teenagers” and posed for a photo in the bath together. She also said the prince “made a great bacon sandwich”.

US reality star Catherine Ommanney has shared details of her 2006 fling with then 21-year-old Prince Harry.

“We sat in the kitchen chatting for ages and we both had the giggles. We started play fighting and I think we were wrestling on and off for about 15 minutes when I told him I needed to go home,” she said.

“It was then that he lifted me by my waist off the floor and held me against the wall. He gave me the most incredible, passionate kiss I have ever had in my life. I was absolutely speechless.”

According to Ommanney the couple continued texting and caught up a week later in Kengsington.

“We had another kiss and Harry was very complimentary, telling me how beautiful I was. We met a few more times, always in private bars.”

But when news of the relationship was made public, Harry changed his phone number after two more dates and the pair did not see each other again until a chance meeting in Barbados in 2009.

“Harry pushed past his bodyguards to give me a kiss and a hug, and we had a great conversation. In hindsight it’s a shame we couldn’t have remained friends.”