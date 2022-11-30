Meghan Markle faced 'disgusting' credible threats to her life, says ex-counter terrorism chief

UK police investigated multiple threats aimed at the Duchess of Sussex while she lived in Britain, according to former counter terror chief Neil Basu.

In an interview with Channel 4 news in the UK to mark leaving the Met after 30 years, Basu says “teams” of police probed the threats, with some leading to prosecutions, The Guardian reported.

READ MORE:

* Meghan rejected offer of help from Queen, book claims

* Prince and Princess of Wales 'won't be distracted' by Sussexes during US visit

* Duke and Duchess of Sussex to receive human rights award for 'heroic stand' against royal 'racism'



When asked if the threats were credible, Basu replied they “absolutely” were.

“If you'd seen the stuff that was written, and you were receiving it… the kind of rhetoric that's online, if you don't know what I know, you would feel under threat all of the time,” Basu said.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Police teams investigated credible threats to Meghan Markle’s life while she was living in the UK.

Markle has been outspoken over the effect of public backlash towards her for years, revealing in 2020 interview with Teenager Therapy podcast that online trolling she suffered was “almost unsurvivable".

In an interview for Oprah’s mental health-focused television series, Prince Harry revealed Markle struggling with suicidal ideation after facing public scrutiny, an issue that played a role in prompting the couple to give up their royal titles and move to the US in 2020.