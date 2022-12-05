Prince Harry and Meghan's blistering response to newspaper's 'shameful' claims

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a blistering statement condemning a report which claimed Prince Harry made unsavoury comments about the British public after his 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.

An article in The Sun reported that Harry bragged “those Brits need to learn a lesson” after filming his explosive TV interview in March 2021, an allegation the Sussexes have fiercely denied.

In a statement to the press, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan Markle described the article as a “baseless hit piece” and referenced the duke's British military history.

“This is a baseless hit piece masquerading as journalism. This story is riddled with inaccuracies, not least of which is a quote erroneously attributed to Prince Harry,” the statement began.

“To accuse a man who spent 10 years serving his country of wanting to teach that same country a lesson is not only an attempted distraction but an unfortunate and predictable tabloid strategy.

“To pit him against his country is shameful and manipulative, especially when Prince Harry has never spoken ill of the British public.”

Netflix Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear on a poster for their upcoming Netflix documentary.

The original report in The Sun, which appeared online and in-print on the newspaper's front page, accused Harry of making the “astonishing” comment after his interview with Oprah was aired on television.

The publication claimed Harry made the comment to a friend, citing the quote: “This is going to be quite shocking. Those Brits need to learn a lesson.”

During the interview, Harry and wife Meghan accused an unnamed royal family member of racism and claimed the royals ignored the duchess' mental health pleas.

The newspaper claims and the couple's statement comes just days before the Sussexes are due to air their new Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.

The trailer shared footage seemingly taken from inside Buckingham Palace and promises to reveal an in-depth look at the former senior royals.

Nine Entertainment Co (the original publisher of this article) owns and operates the streaming service Stan.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.