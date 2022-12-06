Prince Harry 'terrified' of history repeating itself in new Netflix trailer

Prince Harry feared history would repeat itself in new Harry & Meghan trailer

Prince Harry reveals he was “terrified” of history repeating itself when Meghan Markle married into the royal family in the newest trailer for the upcoming Netflix series about the couple.

In the latest trailer for the documentary series Harry & Meghan, released by Netflix on Tuesday morning, the youngest son of Princess Diana also discusses the treatment of women who marry into the family, often referred to as “the firm”.

The prince is heard describing the hierarchy of the family and says stories are not only leaked, but also planted, while one commentator is seen describing a “war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas”.

“It’s about hatred, it’s about race,” another is seen saying before footage cuts back to Harry.

“It’s a dirty game,” he says.

“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” Harry says, amongst historic footage of his mother and images of tabloid coverage.

“I realised they were never going to protect you,” Markle says.

“I was terrified,” Harry responds. “I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

The first three episodes of the documentary series will be released on Netflix on December 8, with the final three episodes set to become available on December 15.

The latest trailer also alludes to the media turning on Markle quite suddenly, with footage of the couple’s engagement announcement, together with clips of early appearances and the couple’s wedding day.

“She’s becoming a royal rock star,” one reporter is heard commenting, before Markle appears on screen again.

“And then,” she started before Harry interjects.

“Everything changed.”

The latest teaser comes days after the streaming giant released the first trailer for the series, during which Harry was asked why he wanted to make the documentary,

“No-one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry says as the trailer continued.

“I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” he continues, as images of what appears to be a tearful Markle appear.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Markle said.