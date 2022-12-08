Former palace staff pour scorn on Harry and Meghan's 'truth'

The first episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary series will focus on their love story and include allegations that the royal household briefed against them to members of the media, The Times understands.

Harry & Meghan will also cover the couple's troubled relationship with the media, as well as allegations of racism.

Three episodes out of six will be released on Netflix at 9pm Thursday NZT, with another three coming next Thursday. The first episode will cover the couple's relationship, with the next two moving into more controversial territory, including their feeling that they were not supported by the Buckingham Palace machinery. As the duchess said in a trailer released this week: "I realised, 'They're never going to protect you.'"

The second tranche of three episodes will cover their decision to step down as working members of the royal family, and their new life in California.

However, the drip-feed of claims by the couple in advance of the series' release has prompted anger. Some former Palace insiders are said to be "seething with rage", while a former member of staff who claims to have been bullied by the duchess has called on the Palace to take a stand and "reject their lies".

One source said: "The danger is that they will be making accusations based on theories they have which are not supported by evidence."

In the latest Netflix trailer, Harry says: "No-one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

The former member of staff said: "They always use vague terms 'the truth', 'my truth', but nothing concrete is said.

Netflix Harry & Meghan will also cover the Sussex's troubled relationship with the media, as well as allegations of racism.

"Instead the duchess uses people such as the journalist Omid Scobie - who was briefed by Palace officials on Meghan's orders while he was writing a book about the Sussexes, Finding Freedom, with his co-author Carolyn Durand - to convey her claims that some people in the Palace were racist, the staff member believes.

After the duke and duchess's interview with Oprah Winfrey last year in which they implied that an unnamed member of the royal family was racist, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying: "Some recollections may vary."

The ex-member of staff also believes that Meghan has been trying to push former employees into breaking their confidentiality agreements so they can be taken to court. "She knows we can't financially protect ourselves by going to court, so she keeps pushing. It's all a game for her. And she is loving it."

While the source is mistaken in thinking that the duchess could take them to court - in the event of a breach of the agreement, it would be the Palace who could sue, not Meghan - the fear of legal action remains real.

Others who have worked for the Sussexes have also questioned the narrative being put out by Netflix. In this week's trailer Harry spoke of a "dirty game" where there is "leaking" and "planting of stories" and "a hierarchy of the family". But the teaser appeared to use footage of the press filming events unrelated to the couple to depict them being hounded by paparazzi.

One former member of staff, pointing to scenes in the trailer that have been revealed as having nothing to do with the Sussexes - one concerning a court appearance by the TV personality Katie Price - said: "She never confronted scenes where she was mobbed because we did so much to protect her... so they've had to make them up."

The efforts to protect her included a statement released shortly after she was revealed as Harry's girlfriend in which the Palace criticised media harassment, as well as legal complaints and complaints to the media watchdog Ipso.

The source added that coverage of Meghan was overwhelmingly positive until her father, Thomas Markle, who failed to attend the couple's wedding after colluding with fake paparazzi photographs, started turning the media narrative against her.

"It will be interesting to see how her own family is referenced in their movie. It was glowing coverage until her own father started his campaign."

Royal insiders believe that it is unlikely that either the King or the Prince of Wales will want to watch the series.

Instead, the Palace's initial reaction will be based on staff watching the first episodes as soon as they are shown, and then preparing a briefing note to be considered by senior household staff and the royal family.

The series, which is billed as a Netflix Global Event, has been described by the streaming company as a "never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history".

THE TIMES, LONDON