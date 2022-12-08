The impossible task facing King Charles if Prince Harry and Meghan do the unthinkable in Netflix tell-all

Prince Harry feared history would repeat itself in new Harry & Meghan trailer

Natalie Oliveri is a journalist and reporter for 9Honey.

OPINION: Depending on how you look at it, Prince Harry and Meghan are set to unleash their truth on the world, or cause irreparable damage within the British royal family.

Tonight, the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan will premiere on Netflix and the monarchy is so far keeping calm and carrying on with business as usual.

But how long for?

It's hard to imagine anything positive coming out of this Sussex soap opera for Prince Harry's family, a family he was once an integral member of.

Before that is, as they say in the second of two controversial trailers, "everything changed".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are kidding themselves if they think there won't be major repercussions for them, and their children, after tonight.

﻿Three main things could happen: Harry and Meghan might be stripped of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex title (though probably unlikely), Archie and Lilibet could remain untitled despite being placed six and seventh in the line of succession, and – most controversially – the couple could be banished from attending the coronation of King Charles.

That historic event, the first coronation to take place in Britain in 70 years, will ﻿be the most significant day on the royal calendar since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

For years, the longest-serving Prince of Wales and heir apparent, ﻿had been involved in preparations for his coronation.

Now, with the date of May 6 confirmed and plans ﻿full steam ahead, the guest list is something courtiers and palace staff are no doubt scrutinising.

But it may be the King who has final say over whether an invitation will be extended to his youngest son and daughter-in-law.

The King will no doubt find himself in a precarious situation: he's dammed if he does and he's damned if he doesn't.

﻿No matter how much sledging Prince Harry has directed towards his family since stepping back as a senior working royal with Meghan in 2020, his father has remained steadfastly loyal.

He's never publicly criticised the couple nor has he excluded them from family events.

The King allowed Prince Harry to stand besides the rest of the royals during mourning events for the late Queen, even giving permission for the duke to wear his military uniform despite losing his honourary titles a year earlier.

But the King was strict when it came to Prince Harry and Meghan's inclusion at a palace reception attending by ﻿foreign royals and high-level leaders: they were not allowed due to their standing as non-working members of the family.

That separation between family events and official business may be the ﻿deciding factor when it comes to the coronation.

For that event is undeniably an official occasion but King Charles, keen to present a united monarchy to the world, is unlikely to spark a new feud by leaving out Prince Harry and Meghan.

Martin Meissner Britain's King Charles III, from bottom left, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service in Westminster.

Though, after tonight, his hand may be forced.﻿

There has been a lot of talk about the one taboo topic that would seal Harry's fate.

﻿If Prince Harry chooses to criticise his stepmother Camilla, the Queen Consort, King Charles would be ropeable.

That betrayal has long been speculated as a step too far, but Prince Harry – apparently keen on taking revenge against his royal relatives – might as well go there.

For what does he have to lose?

He and Meghan have already accepted a rumoured US$100 million (NZ$157m) pay check, staying true to their pledge of becoming financially independent.﻿

Or are they seeking an apology from the royal family, keen for their grievances to finally be validated by the palace?

Prince Harry and Meghan may not want to even attend the coronation, considering it falls on Archie's fourth birthday.

But for a couple who hang off their royal titles at every opportunity, attending the coronation gives them the credibility they need to remain relevant.

It has been said before, but it remains true: Prince ﻿Harry and Meghan, to many, are only interesting because of their royal links. Otherwise, they are simply two more celebrities in the galaxy of stars.

WPA Pool/Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry at the National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

Take their attendance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June, for example.

They were at just one event, the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral after being left off the palace balcony the day before.

The Queen was expected to attend but at the last minute pulled out due to her ongoing mobility issues.

Meghan was denied another photo opportunity with Her Majesty that her bosses at Netflix would have loved, but she kept smiling anyway.

If not in this six-part series, Prince Harry could choose to tell-all about Camilla, and her role in the breakdown of the marriage between Charles and Diana, in his memoir Spare, out in January.

After all, he will need to keep some juicy material ﻿for that book otherwise no-one will buy it.

As for the calls for King Charles to remove Prince Harry and Meghan's titles, considering they were a wedding gift from the late Queen that move may prove to be a step too far.

But Prince William may insist. The Prince of Wales holds an integral role alongside his father and William is unlikely to react well to any criticisms of his wife Catherine by Harry and Meghan.

They've already hinted at dishing on that feud by including photos of the Princess of Wales in the teaser clips and speaking of a ﻿"hierarchy" of the royal Family and the "leaking" and "the planting of stories" – comments made as a photo of the royal family was splashed across the screen from 2019.

Prince William is also keenly in-tune with the sentiment of the younger generations and the impact Prince Harry and Meghan's criticisms may have on the future of the monarchy.

For that is what matters most, ultimately. King Charles and Prince William need to safeguard the institution, a tricky task during the changeover from one reign to another.

Already, more countries are raising the issue of becoming a republic – Australia included – so unity, stability and continuity are key.

While all eyes will be firmly on Netflix tonight, the response from Buckingham Palace will be as eagerly awaited.

Nothing good can come of this: Prince Harry and Meghan will be accused of being more divisive, of whingeing yet again, and for causing potentially irreversible damage to the institution his late mother (for all her faults) steadfastly supported.

You have to ask: what is the point?

For Harry and Meghan, it's all about money.﻿

This story was originally published on 9honey and is republished with permission.