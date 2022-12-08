Harry & Meghan documentary premieres with intimate family photos, the truth about how they met and Diana comparisons

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given an unprecedented look inside their family life, sharing never-before-seen photos of their children in their Netflix series Harry & Meghan.

Prince Harry said the issue of "consent" was vital to he and Meghan opening their private lives to the world.

The couple also revealed that they had actually met on Instagram in July 2016 before meeting up for their first date in the UK.﻿

Text messages between the two were shared on screen with Meghan teasing Harry for "being late".

Harry said he was a ball of nerves before their first date and was dripping with sweat.

"He was just so fun, so refreshingly fun," Meghan said.﻿

They decided to "give it a go" and started dating immediately. ﻿

Prince Harry spoke about the "temptation" to marry someone ﻿who was more suited to royal life but said he was his "mother's son" and had to follow his heart.

The first episode of Harry & Meghan began with a disclaimer stating that all interviews had been completed prior to August 2022.

Courtesy of Prince Harry/Netflix This image released by Netflix shows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in a scene from the documentary Harry & Meghan, directed by Liz Garbus.

It also carried the message: "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series".

Seconds into the start of episode one, Prince Harry and Meghan appear on camera immediately but separately, in interviews filmed on their mobile phones.

Meghan has no makeup on and her hair is wrapped in a towel. She says, wiping back tears, that she doesn't know "where to begin".

Prince Harry is speaking from the terminal of Heathrow Airport.﻿

The duke said it was a "sensible" thing to do, with "all the misinformation" to record themselves on mobile phones.

Moments later, they are seen together on the lounge of their home in Montecito, California.

Later in the first episode, Prince Harry revealed he didn't have many "early memories" of his mother but said he could remember "her laugh".﻿

"The majority of my memories are of her being swarmed by paparazzi," he says.

Prince Harry and Meghan's story will be told over six episodes﻿, the first three premiering on Thursday night in NZ at 9pm.

Volume I, made up of episodes one – three was released simultaneously around the world.

NETFLIX Prince Harry feared history would repeat itself in new Harry & Meghan trailer

But the timing has raised eyebrows, coming three months to the day Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral.

Volume II, containing the final three episodes, will be released next Thursday December 15.﻿

The series is co-produced by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.﻿

So far there has been no official response from Buckingham Palace.

King Charles and Prince William﻿ are rumoured to have their aides watching the first three episodes to brief the monarch and Prince of Wales with anything that needs an immediate response.

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan made controversial comments about the royal family, to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, the late Queen Elizabeth was swift in her response by saying in a statement "recollections may vary".

