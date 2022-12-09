Harry & Meghan doco review roundup: 'Netfibs', 'cringe' and 'acting like disaster survivors'

The long-awaited documentary series Harry & Meghan has left the UK tabloids on the defensive, while the US press seems more bored than enlightened.

The first three of six episodes were dropped to Netflix on Thursday night, and saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle highlight the UK press’ unrelenting coverage of the couple, as well as unconscious bias within the royal family and racial undertones within the press coverage of the couple.

From UK tabloids fighting back to US media hearing a repeat of what has been told before, we scoured both sides of the Atlantic to bring the best, and the worst, of the media’s response to Harry & Meghan.

‘Netfibs’, ‘Cringe moment’ and ‘acting like disaster survivors’

Judging by the front page of the UK’s The Sun on Friday morning, the tabloid’s newsroom was not flooded with Harry & Meghan fans following the drop of the first episodes.

Coverage featured an opinion piece from controversial TV presenter, and unapologetic Markle critic Piers Morgan, who claims, “Meghan looks like the smirking cynical cat who got the commercial lottery-life-win cream, while hapless Harry looks like a spaced-out zombie who now speaks weird Montecito therapist couch psychobabble as he tries to justify his appalling treachery towards his family and his country”.

He also suggests Harry is unhappy because he has “been manipulated by a seasoned family-wrecker into abandoning the people and country he once loved.”

The Sun’s coverage continues with dissection of what the tabloid deems to be inaccuracies with their comments, including how they met, the engagement retelling and a scattering of images of Markle in bright clothing as response to her claim she wore primarily “muted colours”.

Further headlines from The Sun included a body language expert claiming the couple acted like “disaster survivors” and video of the “cringe moment Meghan mimics bowing to the Queen and says it’s a ‘joke’.”

AP The first three episodes of the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan dropped on Netflix on Thursday night.

‘Orgy of victimhood has literally left me feeling ill’

The Daily Mail UK also covered the documentary exclusively, including UK-based Kiwi journalist Dan Wootton writing the documentary made him feel “queasy”.

“Harry and Meghan's reality show is nothing short of a propaganda piece for the republican movement that blames everyone and everything for their royal failure, without examining their own dreadful behaviour for even a split second,” he wrote.

Other Daily Mail coverage leads with one Tory MP calling for the couple’s royal titles to be stripped after “aggressive and unbelievable” attacks on Britain. The same article claims the documentary “makes attacks on the Queen’s Commonwealth legacy and dubs the UK racist.”

The tabloid also highlights commenters that suggested brandishing the Commonwealth Empire 2.0 to be “highly offensive”.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland (left) afeatures prominently throughout Volume I of the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan.

‘So sickening I almost brought up my breakfast’

The Guardian gave a more balanced review of the documentary, but highlights comments made by Markle’s friends, “who are effusive in their praise of her acting, her empathy, her activist. ‘She’s fed through service,’ says one, which took me a moment to understand and then another moment to suppress my rising breakfast.”

”Those who don’t care won’t watch. Those who do care – which is to say are voyeuristically invested in the real-life soap opera – will still read into it anything they want to and doubtless confirm all their previous ideas.”

‘American media eats up Harry and Meghan's Netflix claims’

The Daily Mail has also taken aim at US media who it suggests “ate up” the claims made throughout the first three episodes.

The tabloid highlighted CBS’ Gayle King (“Meghan’s friend”) who said it was a “good thing” the couple were finally allowed ot have their say, “despite having previously told their story to Oprah and recounted it in episodes of a Spotify podcast” the paper said.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images US outlet Variety claims the documentary ‘rehashes the royal-family drama, one more time’.

It also claimed CBS foreign correspondent Holly Williams “gushed” over the show’s production.

‘Rehashes the royal-family drama, one more time’

The US coverage of the documentary is overall more objective and balanced than the tabloid press, with Variety claiming the documentary rehashes much of what the world already knows.

“They may have shed their responsibilities to the crown, but they’re still in a kind of service: There’s an air of duty about the entire enterprise of Harry & Meghan, as if they’re honor-bound to keep reciting their personal story until we eventually lose interest.”

‘Unconscious bias’

CNN has highlighted the claims made without commentary, choosing to lead with Harry’s claims of ‘unconscious bias’ within the royal family and the comparisons made between Markle and the late Princess Diana.

“The couple have spoken before about the constraints placed on them while members of the royal family, and that frustration re-emerged repeatedly in the documentary.”

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images US tabloid the New York Post calls Harry & Meghan a ‘hypocritical attention grab’ by the couple.

‘Hypocritical attention grab’

Not everyone in the US held back in their criticism of the couple’s long-awaited documentary, however, with tabloid The New York Post calling the “supposedly controversial” series a “big snooze”.

The review does highlight new revelations that come from the series, namely Harry’s admission the infamous Nazi costume was one of his biggest mistakes, but ultimately claims, “for all of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s complaints about their lives becoming a media circus, this doc – which they must have known would become a circus in its own right – feels both self-indulgent and hypocritical”.

Lacks Real Royal Dirt

The Deadline review of the series echoes many others, bemoaning the lack of bombshell drops here.

“Three hours into Netflix doc series Harry & Meghan and still no tell-all truths from the darkest corners of the House of Windsor. Anyone who had expected the curtain to be lifted on the deep-state machinations of The Firm to protect the brand will be feeling short-changed by Volume I which dropped today.”