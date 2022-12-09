Prince William said to be 'furious' over inclusion of controversial Princess Diana BBC interview in Harry & Meghan series

Prince William is said to be privately furious at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the inclusion of Princess Diana's controversial BBC Panorama interview in their Netflix documentary series.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aired a snippet on the first episode of Harry & Meghan of the late Princess of Wales' 1995 interview with journalist Martin Bashir, a piece which has been the subject of contention and ire within palace walls.

Sources close to the new Prince of Wales claim William would be "dismayed" his brother used footage from the programme, which the future king had previously demanded never be aired to the public again.

"He (William) will be rightly furious about it," the insider told The Mirror. "He couldn't have been clearer in the past and this is one thing he would have thought he and Harry were aligned on.

"Sadly, once more it shows the gulf between the brothers couldn't be wider."

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan dropped on Netflix on Thursday night, which began with a disclaimer which read: "Members of the royal family declined to comment on the content within this series."

Around the middle of the first episode, clips of Diana's Panorama interview were shown.

Harry then spoke about his mother's struggle with the intrusive media before her death in 1997.

"I think she had a lived experience of how she was struggling living that life. She felt compelled to talk about it," Harry said.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images The first three episodes of documentary series Harry & Meghan dropped on Netflix on Thursday night.

"Especially in that Panorama interview. I think we all now know that she was deceived into giving the interview. But at the same time she spoke the truth of her experience."

A 2021 report by Lord Dyson found the BBC covered up Bashir's "deceit" in obtaining the interview with Princess Diana. The report found the interview "fell short of high standards of integrity and transparency".

Bashir was in "serious breach" of BBC producer guidelines after he falsified bank statements to show to Diana's brother, Earl James Spencer, in a bid to gain access to Diana.

Shortly after the report was published, Prince William issued a blistering statement condemning the Panorama interview as contributing to his mother's "fear, paranoia and isolation".

"It is my firm view that this Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again," the Prince of Wales said in a statement.

"It effectively established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialised by the BBC and others."

William added: "It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said. The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others.

"It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her."

Prince Harry also responded to the report in 2021, noting that Bashir's deceit was still "widespread" practice in the media today.

"The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life," the Duke of Sussex said.

Kirsty O'Connor From left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Dickie Arbiter, royal expert and former press spokesperson Queen Elizabeth II, slammed Netflix for including footage of the BBC interview in Harry & Meghan.

"How come @netflix were allowed to use footage from #Diana #Panorama interview in documentary?" Arbiter wrote on Twitter.

"20 minutes into the first episode #Harry talks about mother and compares #Meghan to his mum saying she has the same confidence, passion and warmth".

The first episode of Harry & Meghan began with a disclaimer that all interviews had been completed prior to August 2022, before the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It also carried the message on screen: "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series."

However, ITV News royal editor Chris Ship said no members of the family "have been approached at any time".

Quoting palace sources, Ship also said the family also "won't respond to anything claimed in today's episodes".

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.