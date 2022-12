Netflix, Buckingham Palace fighting over whether royal family were contacted about Harry and Meghan's docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly anticipated Netflix docuseries aired in part overnight, and within the first few frames, the Sussexes made one thing clear: “Members of the royal family declined to comment on the content within this series.”

But did they? Because this is now a strong point of contention among the royal rota.

Within hours of the first three episodes airing on the streaming giant, Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace denied they were approached for comment for the series. The former, however, then somewhat reneged on that statement – and Netflix is doubling down on its claims.

According to Kensington Palace, and the BBC and select royal experts and commentators did receive an email from an unidentified address claiming to be a third-party production company on behalf of the docuseries.

Kensington Palace reportedly attempted to verify the email's authenticity by reaching out to Archewell Productions and Netflix, but never received a response.

Buckingham Palace, however, according to the BBC, maintains they weren't contacted – and Netflix somewhat disputes this claim.

Netflix The first three parts of Harry & Meghan aired overnight, and now there's confusion over one particular claim made within the first few frames of the first episode.

Royal expert Roya Nikkah, however, says she “understand[s]” Buckingham Palace also received an “unverified email” and attempted to verify it like Kensington Palace, with no success.

Omid Scobie, author of Harry and Meghan's unauthorised biography Finding Freedom, meanwhile, also agrees with Kensington Palace receiving an unverified third-party email, though has yet to comment on if Buckingham Palace received one as well.

Netflix In the opening frames of the docuseries, Netflix included this now disputed disclaimer.

Per the BBC, a Netflix source insisted, however, that the communications offices for King Charles and Prince William were contacted ahead of the docuseries' premiere, and given the chance to react to the Sussexes' claims.

“A source at [Netflix] says that household offices for both the Prince and Princess of Wales, and King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort were contacted and given sufficient time to respond,” Scobie wrote on Twitter.

The British royal family have yet to release an official statement commenting on the matter or the docuseries itself, and as the world tuned into Netflix, Charles, in fact, was forging ahead with business as usual.

The King carried out a planned engagement at King's Cross in London on Thursday morning, meeting members of the refugee community at a church.

When asked about if he'd watched Harry & Meghan at the engagement, the King reportedly didn't reply.

Charles and William, however, are rumoured to have had their aides watch the first three episodes to brief the monarch and Prince of Wales with anything that needs an immediate response.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.