Thomas Markle says he wrote 'every word' of texts to Meghan Markle before her wedding

Meghan Markle’s estranged dad Thomas Markle has denied his daughter’s claims about a compromised phone, telling the Mail on Sunday he “wrote every word” of the text message from a scene in the Netflix doco Harry & Meghan.

Thomas, 78, said Meghan’s claims his phone was compromised were “not true”.

“I wrote that text as I lay in a hospital bed after having had two heart attacks and having stents put in.”

The text exchange was revealed in the third episode of the documentary released on Netflix last week, where the couple were discussing the family drama in the lead up to the 2018 wedding, where Thomas posed for staged paparazzi photos, before heart attacks meant he would not attend the wedding.

Meghan revealed in the episode she learned her father would not attend her wedding through a TMZ article.

In the episode, Meghan said multiple calls to her father went unanswered, and that his text response to her asking if he needed help and to request he stop talking to the press was “weird”.

Her father’s response, which caused Meghan to suggest his phone had been compromised, read: “I've done nothing to hurt you Meghan or anyone else I know nothing about 20 phone calls I'm sorry my heart attack is there [sic] any inconvenience for you.”

“If only I had died then you guys then you guys [sic] could pretend to be sad,” came as a second message shortly after.

Supplied Thomas Markle denied claims his phone was compromised and said he wrote every word of the text exchange from the Harry & Meghan documentary.

On the show, Meghan highlighted the fact he called her Meg, as well as his lack of emoji or ellipses use as indicators the message may not have been written by him.

“It was really weird. You know how people text, right?”

“And it called me Meghan. I was like, 'He's never called me Meghan any day that I've lived on this planet.' ... and I was like, 'That's not my dad’.”

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, however, Thomas, currently still recovering from a stroke in May, denied only ever calling her Meg. He has used her full name in the past, he said, when “there are serious issues involved”.

“I wasn't angry. I was in hospital. They never once asked how I was doing. When I got their messages I was upset. I thought I didn't deserve those messages.”

Netflix The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan aired on December 8.

He also shared messages that revealed he told his daughter his doctors would not “allow” him to fly for the wedding, but later messaged saying he would still come.

“If you really need me? I will come I'm sorry about all this,” the message read.

Meghan’s father also responded to Harry’s comment in the episode that “she had a father before this, and now she doesn’t have a father”.

“She does still have a father. I'm here,” he said.

“I still live in the same house and I still have the same number. I'm still her dad. I would love to see my grandchildren. They have two grandfathers who would love to see them ... I believe this is a family matter which should be handled by the family. I love my daughter and always will.”