What happened to the Harry we all knew?

Jennie Bond is a journalist and television presenter, and a former royal correspondent for the BBC.

OPINION: So how on earth did it happen? How did we end up here?

It is the question posed by the Duke of Sussex at the start of Harry & Meghan, Netflix’s six-hour deep dive into his self-imposed exile in California. And if he is confused, we can perhaps be forgiven for feeling that, halfway through this marathon soul-baring exercise, we are not much the wiser either.

What is clear is that a cheeky, fun-loving boy has grown into an introspective, embittered man – estranged from his family – who now clings to his feisty, beautiful wife like a life raft.

When I began reporting on the Royal family, Prince Harry was a lively, impudent five-year-old. Everyone at the Palace would tell me that he was full of mischief, always getting into trouble and not half as sensitive as his older brother: “Harry? Oh, no need to worry about him. He’s just naughty and enjoys it!”

Ken Wharfe, former protection officer to the boys’ mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, recalls how the young prince was fascinated by equipment and loved to play with the police radio. He invented games in which the boy was sent on “a mission”. But one day, instead of just hiding around the Kensington Palace grounds as agreed, he radioed in to tell a horrified Ken that he was actually in a record shop on the High Street. He was ordered to return immediately.

NETFLIX Prince Harry feared history would repeat itself in new Harry & Meghan trailer

During one of my lengthy conversations with Diana in her Palace apartment, she told me that, in spite of the breakdown of her marriage, the boys were “generally fine”. “Harry in particular,” she said. “Everything seems to bounce off him. But I talk to them constantly about everything and make sure they ask any questions they want. And I shower them with love and cuddles, because I didn’t get any as a child.”

So it is good to hear from Harry’s own mouth that, in spite of all that has happened in the past few years, he will always be that “cheeky person inside”.

Not that there is much evidence of it in these first three episodes. Instead we hear a tale of love, hate and racism. The love story between Harry and Meghan is cute and interesting (if you are sufficiently invested in them to want to hear the minutiae of their dating history). The hatred that Harry says was directed at his wife and son is deeply unpleasant – although there is no evidence to support the worst of the claims.

There is, though, real hatred spewing from Harry towards the media: accredited press, experts, royal correspondents and paparazzi are all lumped together into one foul-smelling dung heap.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary has aired, with more episodes of the series yet to come.

Indeed, the prince says that he feels it is his duty to uncover “the exploitation and bribery within the media”, which is a wild and unsubstantiated accusation. Yes, of course money is sometimes paid for people to tell their stories – but hang on Harry: haven’t you and Meghan just been paid millions of dollars to dish the dirt on your own family and country?

The whole sorry affair is shot through with accusations of racism in British society at large and in the Royal Family itself, even if it was “unconscious bias”.

Harry has certainly found his voice and, in doing so, has proved that he is more Spencer than Windsor. He admires his mother for making her decisions from the heart not the head. It’s something he is clearly proud to emulate.

“I am my mother’s son,” he declares. The pain of losing her has caused him to block out many of his early memories. He takes a quick swipe at his father by saying he was left to deal with her death “without much help, support or guidance”.

Curiously, this contradicts what he said just five years ago, when he praised the King for having “been there” for his sons after Diana’s death and doing his best to protect them.

Netflix The first three parts of Harry & Meghan have aired.

On a happier note, Harry does remember a childhood full of laughter and adventure, and he clearly cherishes his mother’s advice that he could “get into trouble, but don’t get caught”.

It’s a lesson he has learned the hard way. Being snapped wearing nothing but a necklace in a Las Vegas hotel room during a game of strip pool was certainly a low point. As was the fancy dress party at which he dressed up as a Nazi. In the documentary he describes his decision to wear the uniform as one of the biggest mistakes of his life, for which he sought retribution by going to meet a Holocaust survivor in Berlin.

Diana was not there to guide him through those mistakes, but he does remember her as his childhood protector, shielding him when she could from the press and paparazzi. It is clear that his resentment against the press dates back to his earliest years. He says he felt uncomfortable in front of the cameras “from the get-go”.

Indeed, the documentary shows Diana in warrior mode during a skiing holiday with her sons. Infuriated by the press intrusion, she marched over the snow to clap her hand over a cameraman’s lens and plead with him to allow her boys some space.

The princess was furious and told me later that she had done it because there were 80 cameras trained on the family and she felt she had to protect her sons.

“I feel raped,” she said. “I use that word a lot, I know, but I do feel raped by those prying eyes. I had to tell that cameraman he was making our lives hell.”

Curiously, she didn’t mention Harry, but said that it was William who didn’t like the cameras, even though he would have to get used to them. He was, she said, very sensitive. And now we know that his brother was equally so.

Harry uses this example in the programme to talk about the “pain and suffering” of women marrying into the Royal family, but doesn’t mention that Diana had chosen to jettison her protection officers, or that she regularly co-operated with a select band of reporters and photographers, briefing them with stories or tipping them off on her whereabouts.

He does, however, talk about his mother’s Panorama interview. He believes the princess spoke the truth of her experience in the BBC programme, even though it was obtained under false pretences by a rogue reporter.

I think he is right, because Diana had told me almost everything that was in that interview five months earlier. But the use of the Panorama footage is bound to upset Prince William, who has publicly called for the interview never to be broadcast again.

In Meghan, Harry seems to have found a new mentor from whom, he says, he has learned a great deal. “So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum. She has the same compassion; she has the same empathy; she has the same confidence; she has this warmth about her.”

Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan's first dance was no slow crooner.

The difference, perhaps, is that Diana believed strongly in the institution of monarchy. Harry is right to say she endured “pain and suffering”, but that was because of a desperately unhappy marriage. If the fairy tale had lasted, Diana would be Charles’s Queen today.

Meghan, by contrast, was clearly bewildered by the whole edifice of monarchy: the structure, the formality and the hierarchy. It was evidently a shock to find she had joined not just a family, but a firm: a firm of which she would never be the chief executive.

She complains that she was given no guidance, but tried to fit in, to blend into the background and not outshine any of the others. And she appears blissfully ignorant of the irony of declaring that she “didn’t want to embarrass the family”. Well, Meghan, you’ve certainly gone and done that now.

So far, the barbs in this latest onslaught have been hurtful but relatively harmless. But with another three hours of blood-letting to come, the Royal family may be more than simply “embarrassed”.