King Charles reveals first Christmas card as monarch

King Charles has revealed his first Christmas card as monarch, opting for an image of himself alongside a beaming Camilla.

The image was taken by award-winning photographer Sam Hussein, who captured the King and Queen Consort at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in Scotland.

The couple attended the celebration of traditional Scottish games and activities in early September, just days before the death of Queen Elizabeth.

At the event, Charles officially opened the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Archway, marking 70 years of service by the late monarch.

Some festive touches are included in the photo, with King Charles sporting a red, green and gold tie, and Camilla wearing a green suit and hat with a multicoloured feather.

The 2022 card is just one of a large number of Christmas cards the couple have released since they got married in 2005.

Other members of the royal family are also expected to release Christmas cards in the final days before Christmas.

Kate, Princess of Wales, released a festive portrait on Sunday. She was photographed smiling in a sparkling red dress, in front of a Christmas tree.